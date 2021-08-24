‘We Ukrainians are winners’: Tennis star Svitolina celebrates her first Independence Day as Mrs Monfils, confesses love for borsch

Tennis stunner Elina Svitolina has celebrated the Independence Day of Ukraine by speaking of "strength, dignity and love" – and sharing a few photos of herself in her national colors.

While many of her compatriots took to the streets to mark 30 years since Ukraine achieved independence, the world number six produced a montage of photos and a message wishing her Instagram following of more than 801,000 "happy holidays".

The new Mrs Monfils – she married fellow star Gael in a lavish purple-themed ceremony last month – is a passionate patriot, posing in the Ukraine football team's home shirt and arranging for the national flag to be carried alongside her on court at some of her matches.

"We Ukrainians are winners," said the 2018 Tour Finals champion. "We are strong in spirit, purposeful; we honor and respect our culture, traditions and history. We celebrate this day together today."

Svitolina added the hashtag 'Ukraine' as she shared a self-portrait from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in July, where she matched the furthest stage she has reached at a Grand Slam by advancing to the semifinals.

Earlier in the summer, the 26-year-old showed her support for Ukraine at Euro 2020 by standing with her back to the camera in a Ukraine shirt against the backdrop of the famous London Eye landmark in the English capital where she has a base.

The football fan added the words "glory to Ukraine" – a phrase that courted controversy at the tournament after then-boss Andriy Shevchenko's side were banned from wearing one of their new kit designs, partly because of complaints over that message which had been stitched into each shirt.

Although Svitolina rarely returns to her home city of Odessa or her Ukraine training base of Kharkiv, the multi-millionaire has spoken in the past about her loyalty to her homeland despite lucrative offers to play for other countries.

"Since childhood, I have shown high results," she told Radio Svoboda in 2017. "And then I was offered to play for other countries, and now there are offers with large enough financial amounts – enough money to play for other countries.

"Fortunately, I am satisfied with the country I play for. I am always proud to play for Ukraine."

One of Svitolina's delicacies of choice is borsch, the beet soup which originates from Ukraine.

Sitting in a cafe in the Ukrainian Village in Chicago, where the city's Ukrainian National Museum is also based, she sampled a bowl of the distinctive red speciality and declared: "Borsch runs in my veins."

Svitolina earned her first victory since the Olympics and ended a run of two defeats by beating Clara Burel via a walkover at the Chicago Women's Open on Monday, having been 5-7, 6-1, 2-0 ahead against the 20-year-old Frenchwoman.

Her comeback victory over Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina in the bronze medal match in Tokyo made Svitolina the first Ukrainian player since independence to win an Olympic honor.