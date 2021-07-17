‘Best day of my life’: Ukrainian stunner Svitolina weds fellow tour star Monfils as tennis golden couple marry in purple (VIDEO)

The tennis temptress previously known as Elina Svitolina has changed her surname after marrying fellow star Gael Monfils in Geneva, posing for photos in skimpy swimwear before donning a wedding gown for a purple-themed ceremony.

The athletic pair's relationship is well-known for its spin-off social media account, 'g.e.m.s.life', which has more than 135,000 followers on Instagram, and fans were thrilled as the world number six got hitched to the French veteran in what their supporters will hope to be a happy conclusion to their on-off alliance.

Actress and pop star Christina Milian was among those to film the action as one of the guests, while stars from around the world of tennis including Austrlian badboy Nick Kyrgios sent messages of congratulations.

Restaurateur Vincent Benoliel, who posed with Milian and, her partner, French singer-songwriter Matt Pokora, told Monfils: "No words to express how happy I am. I f*cking love you."

The new Mrs Monfils had lazed on a beach in Monte-Carlo, created a Tik-Tok reel on the pebbles and posed with her back to the camera in the days leading up to her nuptials, telling her legion of more than 761,000 followers: "Last post as Miss Svitolina."

Monfils, who is not far behind on just over 750,000 devotees, looked dapper in their striking chosen suit color on the big day, sharing a photo of small toy figures of the pair re-imagined as superheroes.

"More love, more life – felicitations, mon frere," wrote proud Pokora after attending the celebration.

Known as the 'golden couple of tennis', the Monfils portrayed themselves kissing by a shore, holding hands in a car and making their way into a room filled with well-wishers, where they were presented with a giant cake in front of a DJ, disco lights and a large sculpture of the word 'love'.

There was concern for the future of the partnership less than five months ago, when they qualified their announcement that they were taking a break from the pairing by adding that they still "have love for each other".

Former Wimbledon finalist Milos Raonic was one of their admirers upset by that decision, claiming it was more upsetting than the contemporaneous split between rapper Kanye West and celebrity Kim Kardashian.

"Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils is my royal wedding," gushed one supporter, watching the wedding unfold from afar.

"Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina's wedding clothes are everything," applauded a fashion aficionado.

"Gael looks amazing in the purple suit and I can't get enough of Elina's white pants with the purple overskirt. Sigh."