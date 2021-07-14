‘You’re naked’: Instagram fitness model Deniz Saypinar claims she was kicked off flight after hot pants deemed ‘too short’

Turkish model and Instagram influencer Deniz Saypinar says that she was refused entry to an American Airlines flight last week after the company adjudged her denim shorts to be "too short" and accused her of being "naked".

Saypinar, who is 26, is a renowned bodybuilder in her native Turkey and the first female athlete to have professional status in the sport recognized by the International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness.

She says that her fame in bodybuilding circles couldn't prevent her from receiving what she claims is discriminatory treatment from American Airlines staff as she attempted to travel from Dallas to Miami for a modeling event.

She revealed to her million followers on Instagram that she felt she had been mistreated by the company, who deemed that her clothing was "too short" and told her that she was "offending other families".

"They literally didn't take me to the plane because they say 'you're naked and you offend other families'" she said in a since-removed Instagram story.

An accompanying photo detailed that she had been wearing jean shorts and a sports bra while attempting to board the flight.

Saypinar continued, saying that she had left Turkey for the United States to "experience freedom" and was shocked that airline staff found fault with what she sees as being perfectly acceptable attire for cross-country flight.

In a subsequent Instagram story, she argued that the only thing which was "traumatic and offensive" about the incident was the manner in which she was treated by the airline, and also revealed that she had received repeated hate mail on social media from people who disagreed with her sartorial selections.

"I'm still trying to get over it. Such trauma," she added on Instagram. "Still feeling maybe I should wear more layers."

When reached for comment, American Airlines confirmed that a passenger had been denied entry to a flight, saying: "As stated in the conditions of carriage, all customers must dress appropriately and offensive clothing isn't permitted onboard our flights."

Several of Saypinar's fans have since sprung to her defence on social media, with one bemoaning the lack of "freedom" within the United States.

"Sadly, the country I served is full of hypocrites and jealousy," they wrote.

"A grown woman cant get on a plane in the US dressed that way but she could in Europe? Where is the freedom in that?"