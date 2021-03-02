Russia’s raciest whistle-blower Ekaterina Kostyunina strips naked for erotic shoot in ‘hottest photo session’ of her life (PHOTOS)

Russian referee Ekaterina Kostyunina, dubbed the country’s “most beautiful football official,” has taken part in a naked photoshoot, sharing raunchy pictures online that haven't gone unnoticed by her fans.

The whistle-blower and Instagram model stripped off, proudly displaying her fit body in a shoot that she described as “the hottest photo session” of her life.

Kostyunina is seen in one photo posing in a white bathtub with one arm barely covering her breasts. In another set of raunchy pictures she lays languidly across a bed, leaving little to the imagination.

The referee said she received the pictures from the photographer more than a month ago but didn’t dare post them online because she was afraid of the reaction they might trigger.

Hailing from the small town of Krasnoyarsk in central Russia, Kostyunina switched to football at the age of 12 after abruptly giving up dancing classes, subsequently spending all her spare time in the playground where she would kick a ball around with her schoolmates.

Российский арбитр Екатерина Костюнина. Первое фото - сторис ее Инстаграм. pic.twitter.com/4adcBgGBqJ — Алексей Лазуткин (@lazutkin_88) February 26, 2021

After being invited to referee a match, she opted to stay in the sport she was smitten with by taking up the role professionally.

She officiates semi-professional games in Russia but dreams of refereeing at Russian Premier League games. She takes her chosen career extremely seriously and dreams of becoming a FIFA-accredited referee.

Although she remains a fan of local FC Yenisey Krasnoyarsk, Kostyunina also has affiliations with English football, naming Manchester United as her favorite team.