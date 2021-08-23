Racing driver turned OnlyFans model Renee Gracie reveals plans to ‘buy her own team’ as she plots return to supercar circuit

Renee Gracie has garnered a significant following online thanks to a series of steamy snaps on the x-rated subscription site OnlyFans and says that her return to the racetrack could revitalize the 'repetitive' sport.

The former V8 Supercars stunner retired from the high-octane sport in 2017 citing a lack of funding but with her bottom line having been well and truly invigorated by her new career on the popular adult platform, reports suggest that she may look to spend as much as $1 million to fund her return and buy her own team to compete in the infamous Bathurst 1000 next year.

"I am looking to buy my own team," Gracie told the Daily Telegraph. "I get offers every second day to go and race in somebody else’s car.

"There are lots of opportunities and options keeping the hope and the dream alive, but I would like to do it myself."

Gracie says that she is hoping to be awarded a wildcard entry into the Bathurst 1000 which would mean that she would not have to compete in the various other supercar stages.

Wildcards are typically awarded to between two and four racers each year, with them often being handed to retired drivers or popular celebrities with the aim of increasing the profile of the event and can lead to a box office bonanza as fans clamor to see the novelty of former stars battling the current generation of racers.

Gracie began her very own need for speed in 2013 in go-karting before moving up to the Dunlop Supercars series. She partnered former Indy Car driver Simona de Silvestro at Bathurst in both 2015 and 2016, with the all-female tandem finishing in 21st and 14th place respectively.

She quit the sport soon after, ending her six-year stint as a professional driver - but now says that her return to the track would be a significant boost to the sport she says has become "boring".

"I don’t think anyone in Australia would be able to generate the interest that I would attract," she predicted.

"V8s is pretty boring at the moment – I haven’t been able to get through an entire race this year."

And speaking earlier this year, Gracie admitted that this is an expensive sport to compete in.

"I had to come up with $600,000 a year to race," she said of her previous career. "I had to get my own sponsors and any crashes or scratches I got on the car I had to pay for myself.

"We had insurance but the excess was so high that the team bosses used to tell me, 'Don't crash – but if you do, make sure you write it off.' Just a minor crash could cost $10,000. It's a savage sport."