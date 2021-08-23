‘Sounds about right’: McGregor goads Poirier over story about wife as Irishman brags about yachts & vows to break world record

Sidelined as he recovers from the gruesome leg break which ended his bout against Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor remains active on the social media frontline with his latest tweet spree taking in superyachts and Poirier’s wife.

McGregor has been forced to fester since his July 10 defeat to Poirier in Las Vegas, where the Irishman snapped the tibia and fibula in his lower left leg at the end of the first round, handing Poirier victory and a 2-1 advantage in their trilogy.

As the Notorious continues his recovery from surgery, he has alternated between upbeat motivational messages and bitter barbs launched at UFC figures such as Khabib Nurmagomedov, Daniel Cormier and Michael Bisping.

The 33-year-old Dubliner has similarly refused to quell the simmering resentment towards Poirier, whose victory he has labeled ‘illegitimate’ and whom he continued to goad – along with the American’s wife, Jolie – even as he lay stricken against the cage at the T-Mobile Arena.

McGregor’s latest keyboard warrior spurt encompassed more bile directed at Poirier and his spouse, as the Irishman shared a tweet in which the American recalled a story about how he and a friend had been involved a brawl which was triggered when a man had tried to cuddle up to his partner.

“There was a street party, and my wife was leaning over a fence talking to somebody,” Poirier explained in the video.

“A guy from next door came over and bent over her back while she was bending over and put his hands on her stomach and started talking in her ear…

“Bro, I ripped him off,” added Poirier before detailing the scuffle which ensued.

“Ye sounds about right,” mocked McGregor as he shared the clip brought to his attention by a fan.

Ye sounds about right https://t.co/iG9Oz7rRuz — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 23, 2021

Former two-weight UFC king McGregor frequently brought up Poirier’s wife in the build-up to and wake of his last showdown with the American, claiming Jolie Poirier had tried to slide into his DMs on Instagram.

Interviewed by Joe Rogan as he lay with his broken leg in a brace in the octagon, McGregor had even goaded the nearby Jolie Poirier by calling her a “hoe” and inviting her to his afterparty – earning the Irishman the middle finger.

Also on rt.com ‘Thug wife’: Poirier’s partner Jolie gives stricken McGregor MIDDLE FINGER in octagon as Irishman launches ugly post-fight tirade

McGregor’s latest jibe was just one part of a Twitter spurt in which he mainly bragged about the boats he owns, having added a $3.5 million Lamborghini yacht to his collection – which he claimed he would use to set a new record to travel around Ireland.

“I plan to set the Guinness world record for fastest time to lap Ireland by power boat. The boat that holds the record currently was man built. Pretty cool boat but I am going take that record handy. 4000bhp powering a full carbon vessel,” boasted McGregor.

Not sure but I plan to set the Guinness world record for fastest time to lap Ireland by power boat. The boat that holds the record currently was man built. Pretty cool boat but I am going take that record handy. 4000bhp powering a full carbon vessel. It’s a wrap hahaha https://t.co/deNnoIY9AI — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 23, 2021

Also on rt.com Conor McGregor flaunts new $3.5mn Lamborghini yacht after saying ‘I wipe my rich a** with your feelings about my work’

Responding to a question on whether he had ever taken his boats off “any sweet jumps”, McGregor replied: “No but the goal with the lambo is to get her up into the air. 4000bhp catch the wave nice and launch her.”

The Irishman also shared footage of what he said was his second yacht, writing: “There’s my other one. Triple deck. A lovely super yacht. My first entry into the super yacht game.”

“It’s a sea pool yes. Can walk the perimeter. Safe for the kids etc,” McGregor added in a later message describing the facilities the vessel provides.

“Then the slide off the top floor and a climbing wall up to the middle floor. Jousting platform to duel on. And a floating green to shoot golf balls into from off the back of it. Few nice little toys on it I have.”

There’s my other one. Triple deck. A lovely super yacht. My first entry into the super yacht game. pic.twitter.com/eTwebSeKwc — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 23, 2021

Irked by suggestions from one fan that one-time ring rival Floyd Mayweather has “three times the money” that McGregor does, the Irishman blasted back: “Lol no he doesn’t you silly fool. He doesn’t make a dime outside of the ring.”

McGregor topped the Forbes ratings for the world’s highest-paid athletes for the first time this year, raking in a reported $180 million in the past 12 months primarily due to the sale of his majority stake in whiskey brand Proper No. Twelve.

Mayweather, however, still boasts an overall net worth in excess of the brash Irishman’s, which is put at upwards of $450 million for the American according to some estimates – while Mayweather himself has claimed to be worth more than $1 billion.

While McGregor’s finances are healthier than ever, his fighting fortunes have taken a turn for the worse.

After losing his boxing foray against Mayweather via a 10th-round stoppage in 2017, McGregor’s return to the UFC octagon has brought just one win – against veteran Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone – in his last four fights.

One of those defeats was a brutal submission by Russian rival Khabib in their October 2018 lightweight title fight, while McGregor has endured back-to-back losses against Poirier this year.

The Irishman is set to remain on the sidelines for the remainder of 2021 as he recovers from the leg break he suffered in his last contest with Poirier, but has vowed to avenge that defeat in a fourth fight with the American – a prospect UFC boss Dana White has already given his blessing to.