Conor McGregor flaunts new $3.5mn Lamborghini yacht after saying ‘I wipe my rich a** with your feelings about my work’

Conor McGregor is recovering from his horror leg injury and another octagon defeat but the Irishman still has his millions to comfort him as he proudly showed off his new Lamborghini yacht.

McGregor’s latest trip to the UFC octagon ended in agony earlier this month when he fractured his tibia and fibula at the end of the first round of his trilogy clash with Dustin Poirier in Las Vegas.

The American was declared the winner by doctor’s stoppage TKO, meaning Poirier has won back-to-back bouts against his Irish rival.

McGregor has since undergone surgery and is set to sit out the rest of the year on the sidelines, but at least has the launch of his lavish new yacht to look forward to.

The 33-year-old combat sports star proudly showed off the striking green vessel – dubbed ‘the supercar of the sea’ – to his 41.3 million followers on Instagram.

“My Lamborghini yacht is ready,” wrote McGregor in a post which quickly racked up more than 1.5 million ‘likes’.

The yacht is named the 'Lamborghini Tecnomar 63' in reference to the company’s founding year, and only 63 models were made in a joint project with the Italian Sea Group.

McGregor has bought number 12 of the vessels in a nod to his Proper No. Twelve whiskey business, at a reported cost of around €3 million ($3.5 million).

The Irish former two-weight UFC king first announced the purchase last summer, having visited the Italian Sea Group headquarters in Marina di Carrara, although his dream vessel now appears seaworthy.

The luxury yacht is 63ft long, weighs 24 tons, has a top speed of 60 knots (roughly 70 mph) and has a 4,000 horsepower engine.

Despite the hefty price tag, the outlay is merely a drop in the ocean for a man of McGregor's significant means.

His deal to sell his stake in his whiskey empire saw him rake in $180 million overall last year, putting the UFC megastar top of the Forbes annual rich list among athletes.

The flashy new addition to McGregor’s assets also follows the unveiling of his new pub in Dublin, the Black Forge, in which he is said to have invested upwards of $3 million.

“I wipe my rich ass with your feelings about my work. I feel nothing for you bums. Nada!” wrote McGregor in his previous Instagram post before sharing the news of his new yacht.

Back in 2017, McGregor splashed out on a yacht which he named 'The 188' in reference to the €188 weekly payments he previously received in welfare support in Dublin before making it big in the world of MMA.