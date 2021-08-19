 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Nature boy doesn’t ride trains’: 72yo wrestling icon Ric Flair denies he gave woman oral sex in transit as sordid snap circulates

19 Aug, 2021 14:13
Wrestling legend Ric Flair has denied that a photo on a train had anything to do with him © Ahmed Yosri / Reuters
Married wrestling great Ric Flair has enthusiastically denied that he is the man in a shot of a woman receiving oral sex on a train, responding after fans suggested that he looked like the fellating figure in the photo.

WCW and WWE favorite Flair had to field unexpected questions on Wednesday following a rumor started by a heavily-followed wrestling news account on social media.

Sharing a snap that appeared to show a naked woman with her legs in the air on a train seat, the account produced an emoji of an embarrassed face while writing: "People are saying this is Ric Flair."

The flamboyant 72-year-old assured fans that he was not the kneeling subject bending headfirst over the akimbo recipient, dismissing talk that is likely to have been fueled by the fact that the participant in the apparent act seems to share his distinctive swept back hairstyle.

"This picture is as real as that other one floating around," Flair thundered in an exclamation mark-strewn riposte on Twitter, appearing to suggest that this is not the first time he has had to bat off curious queries from his legion of admirers.

"The nature boy doesn't ride trains. Woo woo."

To the delight of many among his Twitter following of more than 1.1 million, Flair accompanied his announcement with an image of his head superimposed on a cartoon train.

"The man is so legendary, clout chases him," said one wrestling obsessive. "There’s no such thing as bad press when you’re the Nature Boy."

Another pointed to one of Flair's many memorable lines – alongside "woo woo" – with which he has charmed audiences throughout his concussive, theatrical career.

"You always say, 'limousine ridin', jet flyin'," they replied. "Never heard you add 'train boardin'.' Glad you cleared that up."

Flair is married to fifth wife Wendy Barlow, a retired professional tennis star who he first met in 1993 and got hitched to in 2018.

The powerhouse began his senior career in 1972 and was WCW World Heavyweight Champion between 1993 and 1996, going on to act as the WWF's co-owner on screen between 2001 and 2002.

His second spell with the WWE lasted from 2012 until earlier this year, and he has since debuted for the Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide promotion.

