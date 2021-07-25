‘I can’t stop laughing’: Kanye West mocked for attending game with tights on head in US stadium ‘where rapper is living’ (VIDEO)

Rapper and celebrity oddball Kanye West has been ridiculed for an apparent bizarre appearance and disguise at an Atlanta United football game, where he was rumored to have been kicked out of his seat by security after kick-off.

News of the supposed cameo first started to circulate after reporter Charles Bethea, who is based in Atlanta, tweeted a photo with a caption which claimed the multi-platinum selling artist had been asked to move.

"My buddy just kicked Kanye and crew out of his seats at the Atlanta United game," the post read.

"Kanye was nonplussed."

My buddy just kicked Kanye & crew out of his seats at the Atlanta United game. Kanye was nonplussed. pic.twitter.com/k581DMuL8g — Charles Bethea (@charlesbethea) July 24, 2021

Kanye is legit walking around the Atlanta United game. 😂🔥🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/H6U9BrL57m — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) July 24, 2021

In the photo, a figure who appears to be Kanye dons a red jacket with nylon tights on his head, making it difficult to fully identify him.

There are other indicators that he did indeed attend the match against Columbus Crew, which resulted in a 1-0 defeat for the hosts.

West debuted his new album, 'Donda', at a sold-out special event at the ground – the Mercedes Benz Stadium – and donned the exact same outfit before 42,000 punters, with the capacity reduced from 75,000 for performances.

Some reports have suggested that West has been living at the venue while completing the record.

.@KanyeWest at the Atlanta United game today at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium (7.24.21) pic.twitter.com/Wso1uURqXF — Photos Of Kanye West (@PhotosOfKanye) July 24, 2021

Kanye still working on Donda at the Mercedes Benz Stadium 📸 - @TheShadeRoompic.twitter.com/RBdOSg7PrU — dondasplace (@dondasplace) July 25, 2021

He also uploaded footage from the terraces to his 6.2 million followers on Instagram, although theoretically the clip could have been posted by anyone with access to his account.

Shot with a camera phone doing a 360 in the stands, the video shows a Hispanic group of Atlanta fans leading a chant in Spanish with the aid of heavy drums.

Not long after, he also published another clip asking a matchgoer what they thought of his new album, which is still yet to be released.

I was so confused pic.twitter.com/sxEEx2qroK — angela hansberger (@englishanj) July 25, 2021

"OK, guys, at least we have an acknowledgment from Ye [West] that Donda existed," quipped one fan, while others have ridiculed West for his matchday cameo and attire.

"Oh for f*ck's sake," said one on Twitter, while another claimed to have been "so confused" by the alleged incident when sharing a selfie from the stadium.

"90 degree day... wasn't he awfully hot in that outfit?," it was asked.

My god he is an odd person. — Bob Brock (@Bobbrock8013) July 25, 2021

When you don’t want to be recognized but REALLY crave attention… — Leland Carawan Jr (@lcarawan) July 24, 2021

I can’t stop laughing at this. Incredible. — 𝐕𝐢𝐜. (@victoriamcbryde) July 24, 2021

"Or does he have that madness that prevents one's body and brain from regarding the weather?"

"My god, he is an odd person," an observer remarked.

"So it was Kanye who jinxed us," concluded a United fan, appearing to have got to the bottom of their loss on the pitch.