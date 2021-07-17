Next stop Moscow? MMA starlet Avsaragova wants spot on Emelianenko card after surviving split decision scare in latest win (VIDEO)

Russian MMA newcomer Diana Avsaragova has appealed to Bellator chiefs to let her fight on the undercard of the legendary Fedor Emelianenko's headline show in Moscow in October, speaking after surviving a scare in her latest fight.

The 22-year-old's army of new admirers had been expecting an explosive performance following her 29-second knockout win earlier in the year, only for her fight at Bellator 262 on Friday, when she started as a huge favorite against Gabriella Gulfin in Connecticut, to prove much more demanding than expected.

Tough Gulfin pushed Avsaragova all the way, forcing the hot prospect to rely on a split decision for the first time in her four-fight professional career in a result that she found surprising but claimed she was grateful for.

"Everybody knows that my last fight lasted 30 seconds, so I really did need those three rounds," 'Pantera' said afterwards, reflecting on a night when there had been no repeat of the brutal finish she delivered against Tara Graff in April.

"I haven't had much cage experience so I really wanted to get some tonight. Everybody likes early finishes but I'm glad I had that experience.

"Believe it or not, I'm really happy that it went all 15 minutes. I hadn't fought for two years before my last fight. I'm trying to learn everything; it doesn't matter if it was a quick win or a distance fight.

"I'm going to see more mistakes because the fight was 15 minutes. I'm going to learn and get better."

Some fans who had backed Avsaragova at the bookies expressed relief at the tight result. "Cliche to say, but Diana Avsaragova had the kind of performance a 22-year-old prospect in her fourth pro MMA fight was supposed to have," said one. "A learning experience."

"Very interesting how Avsaragova approached that fight," observed another. "Coming from a wrestling background, you’d expect her to shoot takedowns but she didn’t go for a single one. She’s still only 22 and has a lot of talent, though – a win is a win."

One viewer praised the durability of Avsaragova's rookie opponent. "[She] has been in control the entire fight but Gulfin has at least made her earn it," they said. "Gulfin has an impressive chin and is tough as nails."

Having described her potential rivals as not being on her level beforehand, Avsaragova said she had been "really surprised" that the decision was split.

"I didn't really understand why that happened, because everything she was landing, I was blocking – or she was just missing," she argued.

"I could have stayed and exchanged with her but I didn't see that being necessary. We worked on the distance control, so everything worked perfectly, according to the gameplan."

There will now be expectations for Avsaragova to appear on the undercard of 44-year-old Emelianenko's next bout at the VTB Arena in Moscow on October 23.

"I really want to ask Bellator to give me a spot at their first Russian event, in October," she acknowledged, speaking of her admiration for Emelianenko. "That would be an honor for me, to represent Russia. That's what I'm going to ask for.

"As a kid I watched all his fights, like any other Russian prospect, Russian MMA fighter. It would be a real honor to fight on the same card."