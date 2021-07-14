‘I don’t want anyone to experience that at a football match’: Harry Maguire reveals his father was injured in Wembley ‘stampede’

Harry Maguire, who was one of England's successful penalty takers in Sunday's Euro 2020 final against Italy, says that his father suffered injuries to his ribs when he was caught up in the chaotic scenes at Wembley.

Maguire's father is thought to have suffered broken ribs in the melee which marred last weekend's showpiece event in the English capital, during which hundreds of ticketless England supporters attempted to gain entry to the stadium, leading to scenes of violence and open drug-taking in and around Wembley.

The Manchester United skipper says that his father was left struggling to breathe following the violence, with Maguire adding that the situation was "scary" and indicating that his family will be "more careful" when attending games in the future.

"My dad was in the stampede," Maguire told English tabloid The Sun. "I have not spoken with him too much but I am pleased my kids didn’t go to the game. It was scary – he said he was scared and I don’t want anyone to experience that at a football match.

"I have seen a lot of videos and have spoken to dad and my family. It was my dad and agent who suffered the most. He was struggling with his breathing afterwards because of his ribs, but he’s not one to make a big fuss – he got on with it.

"I hope we can learn from this and make sure it doesn’t happen again. Dad will always support me and go to the games but he will be a little bit more aware of everything going on around. We should all be more aware and learn from it.

"Things could have been a lot worse but we have to make sure it does not happen again."

UEFA announced on Tuesday that they have opened an investigation into the crowd trouble ahead of the game and could announce punishments this week – with some speculation suggesting that England could be hit with a temporary stadium ban due to the actions of their supporters.

Hungary's national team were recently hit with a two-game stadium ban after fans were found to have acted in a racist and homophobic manner during a recent game in Budapest.

As for England, this is the second UEFA investigation into their supporters in just two games after European football's governing body launched a similar probe in the aftermath of England's Euro 2020 semi-final with Denmark for fans using a laser pointer in an attempt to distract goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, who was preparing to face a penalty from England captain Harry Kane, among other infractions.

The chaotic scenes in London last weekend are also thought to have placed into question England's joint bid with Ireland to host the 2030 World Cup – something which Maguire remains keen to see despite the renewed concerns about the behavior of some England supporters.

"Wembley is an amazing place," Maguire added. "It has been an amazing home and the fans and the way they have acted have been unbelievable, apart from the odd few in a final.

"We need to learn and we will – and it would be an amazing place to hold the World Cup."