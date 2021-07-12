Conor McGregor brands Dustin Poirier’s UFC 264 victory ‘illegitimate’ as Irishman gives update after surgery on gruesome leg break

Conor McGregor has vowed to “come back better than ever” after undergoing surgery on the horrific leg break which ended his UFC 264 main event with Dustin Poirier, taunting the American for celebrating an ‘illegitimate’ win.

McGregor collapsed in agony as his lower left leg snapped underneath him towards the end of the first round at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, with the contest being called off and Poirier declared the winner via doctor’s stoppage TKO.

It was later confirmed that McGregor had broken his tibia and would undergo surgery on Sunday.

Following the procedure, the defiant Irishman issued an update to his millions of followers across social media.

Onwards and upwards we go ☘️ pic.twitter.com/qKgochlT3t — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 12, 2021

“Just out of the surgery room, everything went to plan, everything went perfect. I’m feeling tremendous. We’ve got six weeks on a crutch now and then we begin to build back,” said McGregor in a video message.

“I want to thank all the fans all around the world for your messages of support, I hope you enjoyed the show.

“I want to thank the fans in attendance at the T-Mobile Arena, 21,800 fans, the place was absolutely electric."

“It was a hell of a first round, it would have been nice to get into that second round and see what’s what. It is what it is, that’s the nature of the business. A clean break of the tibia, and it was not to be.

“Dustin you can celebrate that illegitimate win all you want, but you done nothing in there, that second round would have shown all.

“Onwards and upwards we go team, we dust ourselves off, we build ourselves back and we come back better than ever.”

Stricken and in agony on the octagon floor, McGregor had still managed to spew out insults to his rival at the conclusion of the fight, including making references to Poirier’s wife.

Also on rt.com ‘Thug wife’: Poirier’s partner Jolie gives stricken McGregor MIDDLE FINGER in octagon as Irishman launches ugly post-fight tirade

Both fighters as well as UFC chief Dana White have suggested a fourth contest is on the cards after Poirier moved 2-1 ahead in their rivalry, albeit in circumstances deemed inconclusive by many fans.

Speaking on Instagram stories from his hospital bed, McGregor claimed he had only just been warming up before his leg break, even though Poirier had enjoyed much the better of the opening round.

“A couple of little scratches on the ear is all,” said the Irishman, pointing to a cut.

“Oh my god the ground and pound,” he added sarcastically, addressing the assault he had taken from Poirier.

“Yeah right, leave it out will you, novices.”

McGregor also shared footage of the elbows he had dished out to his opponent while grounded, showing Poirier rubbing his head at various points after the fight in apparent discomfort.

According to US outlet TMZ, McGregor spent 3.5 hours in surgery at the Cedars-Sinai hospital in LA, having a rod inserted in his tibia and his fibula being fixed with plates and screws. He is set to remain in hospital until at least Tuesday or Wednesday as he recovers.

McGregor’s spite-filled post-fight interview won praise from the likes of former UFC queen-turned-WWE star Ronda Rousey, who saluted The Notorious for managing to immediately pitch a new fight just moments after his last one had ended so agonizingly.

“I’m amazed that as soon as you hit the ground you were already promoting the next fight… I def wouldn’t have had the mind to do that. The other fighters, the UFC and media are lucky to have you,” gushed Rousey.

I’m amazed that as soon as you hit the ground you were already promoting the next fight @TheNotoriousMMA - I def wouldn’t have had the mind to do that. The other fighters, @ufc and media are lucky to have you. — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) July 11, 2021

Others were less complimentary, with McGregor’s former Russian foe Khabib Nurmagomedov praising Poirier.

“Good always defeats evil,” tweeted the retired Russian. “Very happy for Dustin Poirier, I hope you get the belt by the end of the year.”

Poirier, 32, is now expected to meet Brazilian lightweight champion Charles Oliveira for a shot at UFC gold, while McGregor will be forced into a spell on the sidelines as he awaits his next octagon outing.