Novak Djokovic wins record-equaling 20th Grand Slam as he beats battling Matteo Berrettini to claim Wimbledon title

Novak Djokovic moved level with great rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on 20 Grand Slams as the Serbian world number one came from behind to beat Italy’s Matteo Berrettini to win the Wimbledon title.

Djokovic was forced to scrap by Berrettini, dropping the first set on a tie-break before surging back to win in four sets, 6-7 (4-7) 6-4 6-4 6-3 to pick up a sixth Wimbledon title overall.

After claiming the Australian and French Open titles to start the season, the 34-year-old Serb is now eyeing a Calendar Grand Slam with the US Open coming later in the year, and before that could even add an Olympic gold medal at the Tokyo Games.

At SW19 on Sunday, Djokovic was made to battle all the way by the 25-year-old Berrettini, who was making his Grand Slam final debut and was the first Italian – male or female – ever to reach a Wimbledon singles final.

After a nervy start from both men, Djokovic appeared to have the first set under control when he broke in Game Four.

Berrettini then saved set point at 5-2 down in an epic game lasting more than 11 minutes, before Djokovic spurned his chance while serving for the set as Berrettini broke back.

The Italian world number nine held his nerve to send the set to a tie-break, which he won 7-4.

Seemingly stirred into action, Djokovic earned a double break of serve in the second set before his rival threatened another comeback, rescuing one break back before succumbing 6-4.

A fired-up Djokovic then broke in game three of the third set, which proceeded to go with serve as the vastly more experienced Serb opened up a two sets to one lead.

With actor Tom Cruise among the assorted celebrities watching on from the full capacity Centre Court crowd, Berrettini was facing his own Mission Impossible to get back in the match despite some strong support for the Italian heartthrob.

A tight fourth set went with serve until Djokovic broke in game seven with a forehand winner.

Berrettini saved two Championship points on his serve in game nine, but was unable to do so a third time as Djokovic took the set 6-3 and a sixth Wimbledon title with it – moving into a three-way tie with Federer and Nadal in their tussle for to end their careers with a record haul of Grand Slam titles among men.

Triple 2️⃣0️⃣Djokovic, Federer & Nadal now share the all-time record for most Grand Slam men's singles titles 🏆#Wimbledonpic.twitter.com/DzKyJe5Ryg — ATP Tour (@atptour) July 11, 2021

As the younger of the trio and showing no signs of relenting, Djokovic will surely be favored to break that tie and move out on his own.

After his latest feat at at the All England Club, Djokovic collapsed onto his back with his arms outstretched before rising to embrace the beaten Berrettini, and then performing his customary celebration of picking up some of the Wimbledon grass and putting it in his mouth.

