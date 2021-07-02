 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Miraculous recovery: Fans mock Italy’s Immobile after he rises from ‘mortal wounding’ to celebrate goal against Belgium (VIDEO)

2 Jul, 2021 20:10
Ciro Immobile lay prone as Italy scored against Belgium © Matthias Hangst / Reuters
Italy hitman Ciro Immobile threw himself to the floor in a heap as his side appealed for a penalty against Belgium – then amazed viewers by rising to his feet after Nicolo Barella blasted in the opening goal seconds later.

Lazio striker Immobile appeared to be in agony as he clutched as his leg following a challenge inside the penalty area in the first half of the Euro 2020 quarterfinal.

More drama ensued as the ball fell to Inter Milan midfielder Barella, who thumped in his first Euro goal with a scintillating finish to give Italy an early lead.

Fans were as impressed by Barella's goal as they were mystified by Immobile's instant recuperation, lying prone until shortly after the shot had found the net.

"Amazing goal from Barella, but what’s impressive is Immobile’s miraculous recovery," said one, while another accused the 31-year-old of "lying in the box crying for a penalty."

"Immobile was writhing in pain but when Barella scored he suddenly got well," observed one supporter. "Shake my head."

"Immobile was on the ground screaming like he was mortally wounded," boggled one entertained watcher. "Then Barella scored and he's like, 'never mind, I'm good.'"

"Was that Immobile lying on the floor injured, there?" asked former England striker Gary Lineker, looking back at the incident at half-time on BBC Sport as fellow ex-international Micah Richards laughed along and described Immobile as "pretending".

"As it goes in, you see him go up and go, 'ooh – I'll get off the ground. We've scored, I'll get up.'"

An action-packed showdown at Munich's Allianz Arena provided another superb goal when Lorenzo Insigne curled a wonderful strike beyond Thibaut Courtois.

Belgium talisman Romelu Lukaku brought the number one-ranked team in the world back into the contest, scoring a penalty just before the break to make it 2-1.

