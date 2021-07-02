Football star has to have surgery after ‘unprovoked attack by autograph-hunting woman who threw liquid in his face at his home’

French top-flight footballer Yoane Wissa has had to undergo surgery after a woman allegedly visited his home and threw liquid at him in an unprovoked attack that caused burns to his eyes, according to shocking reports from France.

The 24-year-old remains under observation but is not in a condition considered "problematic" to his long-term career prospects, according to a report.

The woman is said to have turned up at his house in Brittany, north-western France yesterday seeking an autograph from the forward for her son, according to L'Equipe.

The account claimed that Wissa willingly obliged out of "good grace", only for the female suspect to return at around midnight and force her way into his residence without permission.

Confronting the woman, Wissa is reported to have then had the burning liquid lobbed in his face.

In light of the incident, his club released a statement condemning the malicious act.

"FC Lorient learned this morning that Yoane Wissa had been the victim of an assault at his home during the night before being hospitalized urgently," they said. "Yoane must undergo surgery today.

“The club, in shock, holds to show its support for Yoane and his family and wish his player a speedy recovery.

“FC Lorient is counting on justice to allow the perpetrator of this attack to be condemned.”

On Friday morning, local public prosecutor Stephane Kellenberger confirmed to L'Equipe that an investigation had been opened by the prosecutor's office.

Arriving at Lorient from Angers in 2018 and under contract until 2024, Congo international Wissa was in fine form last season.

Notching 10 goals and five assists, he helped his club stay up in their first season in the top flight following promotion from Ligue 2.