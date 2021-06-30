TV reporter hoodwinked by Jurgen Klopp doppelganger ‘drinking a beer’ with England fans after Euro 2020 win over Germany (VIDEO)

A British TV reporter appeared to be taken in by a Jurgen Klopp lookalike who was celebrating with English supporters following the Three Lions' victory against Germany in Tuesday's round of 16 clash at Wembley.

Liverpool's German coach Klopp presumably wasn't thrilled when goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane ensured passage for Gareth Southgate's England to the Euro 2020 quarter-finals, gaining a measure of revenge for the heartache England suffered on the same ground when they were defeated on penalties by the Germans at Euro 96.

But one intrepid reporter appeared to think the opposite, telling UK breakfast TV on Wednesday morning that he had run in to Klopp celebrating with English fans following the game, describing the Liverpool boss as a "great sport".

There was just one problem, though: the man in question was not Jurgen Klopp.

"As I was going into the stadium last night I caught up with Jurgen Klopp as well – the Liverpool manager, he is German," said reporter Jonathan Swain, who also showed a 'selfie' of him and the Klopp lookalike.

"He was a great sport yesterday, chatting to many of the England fans – even after the match, he was on the shoulders of some England supporters drinking a can of beer."

The show's host, Lorraine Kelly, apparently also duped by the imposter, responded, "I love that!"

"So what a tremendous chap he is," added Swain.

Quite predictably, Swain's error led to a torrent of social media trolling.

"Oh, mate..." wrote one fan in response to the footage.

"That’s nothing: I saw Elvis last year in Las Vegas. Got pics to prove it. Talks with a Spanish accent in real life," joked another.

"Jurgen Klopp in full LFC training gear, drinking beer and getting shoulder rides of England fans. Should we tell him?" asked a third.