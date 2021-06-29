 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

England fans sing ‘nationalist’ chant about German bombers ahead of Euro 2020 clash despite being warned about bans (VIDEO)

29 Jun, 2021 16:21
Get short URL
England fans sing ‘nationalist’ chant about German bombers ahead of Euro 2020 clash despite being warned about bans (VIDEO)
England fans massed outside Wembley before their meeting with Germany. © Twitter @AndyMitten / @theawayfans
England fans have been heard singing the controversial ‘10 German bombers’ chant ahead of their Euro 2020 meeting with Germany at Wembley despite being warned that the chant could lead to bans.

As fans gathered outside Wembley throughout the build-up to the clash, footage appeared on social media showing sections of the Three Lions support giving renditions of the chant, which refers to Royal Air Force (RAF) planes taking down the German enemy during World War II.

Some versions of the chant appeared to sung with the words deliberately muffled but the melody was nonetheless distinct.  

The chant was also heard earlier in the tournament and led to the FA issuing a plea for fans to refrain from “discriminatory or disrespectful” behavior, with the threat of potential bans.

Anti-discrimination group FARE has described the chant as “ultra-nationalist.”

READ MORE: England fans face ban if they sing ‘10 German bombers’ chant at Wembley Euro 2020 showdown

Also on rt.com ‘We’re all very tense’: England and Germany fans talk to RT Sport ahead of Wembley Euro 2020 showdown

Supporters at Wembley on Tuesday were also pictured with inflatable RAF planes as they set off red and white flares.

It’s not the first time Three Lions supporters have sung the chant, having also done so at the 2018 World Cup in Russia when gathering near Red Square.

Fans were hit with bans from the England Supporters Club back in 2017 for singing the song at a match against Germany in Dortmund, although that has not discouraged sections of the Three Lions faithful from chanting it.

Also on rt.com England fans chant ‘10 German bombers’ WWII song on Moscow’s Red Square (VIDEO)

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies