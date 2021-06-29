England fans sing ‘nationalist’ chant about German bombers ahead of Euro 2020 clash despite being warned about bans (VIDEO)

England fans have been heard singing the controversial ‘10 German bombers’ chant ahead of their Euro 2020 meeting with Germany at Wembley despite being warned that the chant could lead to bans.

As fans gathered outside Wembley throughout the build-up to the clash, footage appeared on social media showing sections of the Three Lions support giving renditions of the chant, which refers to Royal Air Force (RAF) planes taking down the German enemy during World War II.

Some versions of the chant appeared to sung with the words deliberately muffled but the melody was nonetheless distinct.

“10 German bombers” sung by England fans outside Wembley ahead of the big game tonight. pic.twitter.com/RomcChAj9A — The Away Fans (@theawayfans) June 29, 2021

England fans outside Wembley. pic.twitter.com/TvpZlB8X9c — Andy Mitten (@AndyMitten) June 29, 2021

The England fans were asked not to sing “10 german bombers in the air”…. Live scenes at Wembley pic.twitter.com/JbqZHWt6B8 — Paul Brown 🇬🇧 Browns fan🏈 London News 🎥Vlogger (@PaulBrown_UK) June 29, 2021

The chant was also heard earlier in the tournament and led to the FA issuing a plea for fans to refrain from “discriminatory or disrespectful” behavior, with the threat of potential bans.

Anti-discrimination group FARE has described the chant as “ultra-nationalist.”

Supporters at Wembley on Tuesday were also pictured with inflatable RAF planes as they set off red and white flares.

It’s not the first time Three Lions supporters have sung the chant, having also done so at the 2018 World Cup in Russia when gathering near Red Square.

Fans were hit with bans from the England Supporters Club back in 2017 for singing the song at a match against Germany in Dortmund, although that has not discouraged sections of the Three Lions faithful from chanting it.