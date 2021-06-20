 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

‘Not often you see this’: Rising UFC youngster O’Neill chokes rival OUT COLD in brutal finish to extend unbeaten record (VIDEO)

20 Jun, 2021 09:53
Get short URL
‘Not often you see this’: Rising UFC youngster O’Neill chokes rival OUT COLD in brutal finish to extend unbeaten record (VIDEO)
Casey O'Neill rendered UFC rival Lara Procopio unconscious. © Instagram
Casey O’Neill choked Brazilian rival Lara Procopio out cold in their contest at UFC Vegas 29 on Saturday night, extending her unbeaten record to seven fights and setting the flyweight ranks on notice.

O’Neill took Procopio’s back in the third round at the UFC Apex, wrapping herself anaconda-like around her opponent and taking her to the canvas before squeezing her unconscious.

“There it is, it’s not often you see this… the end is nigh,” exclaimed UFC commentator Michael Bisping excitedly as O’Neill locked in the decisive chokehold.

After referee Chris Tognoni had waved off the bout, O’Neill shoved her flaccid rival aside before getting to her feet and raising her arms in celebration at a seventh victory in her fledgling career.

All the more impressive was that ‘King’ had submitted jiu-jitsu black belt Procopio in such brutal fashion.   

“I was just stoked to choke out a blackbelt,” the Scottish-born Casey said in her post-fight interview with Bisping.

“Hopefully, my coach likes that sh*t… I’d like to have a couple months off right now to get better.”

Fighting out of Australia, the 23-year-old Casey is the 10th youngest name on the UFC roster.

She impressed on her UFC debut back in February with a second-round TKO of Shana Dobson – and after another strong finish on Saturday night, fans and pundits were tipping her for bigger things in the 125lbs ranks.

MMA reporter Mike Heck hailed O’Neill as “the real deal” while she was also described as a “legit” threat for the division currently ruled over by Valentina Shevchenko.

“If you give me three months and people think I'm a problem now, just wait until you see what comes back in December,” O’Neill said afterwards.

After choking her latest rival unconscious, the message appears clear: don’t sleep on Casey ‘King’ O’Neill.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies