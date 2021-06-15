 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘We have no problem’: Chechen leader Kadyrov blames media after remarks about Russian UFC legend Nurmagomedov and newcomer Chimaev

15 Jun, 2021 13:40
Ramzan Kadyrov (right) and Khabib Nurmagomedov © Sputnik / Alexei Nikolsky / Kremlin via Reuters | © Per Haljestam / USA Today Sports via Reuters
Chechen leader and avid MMA fan Ramzan Kadyrov has played down the media attention that followed his remarks on Khabib Nurmagomedov, insisting he "can’t say anything bad" about the ex-UFC champion while praising Khamzat Chimaev.

Kadyrov regularly holds forth with his opinions on MMA, meeting Russian UFC legend Nurmagomedov in the past and recently growing close to the promotion's hotly-tipped rising Chechen star, Khamzat Chimaev.

On Tuesday, Kadyrov was quoted to have told his Instagram live audience that Nurmagomedov's cousins provided support to his Akhmat MMA fight club, which unbeaten Chimaev has also endorsed.

Speaking as part of a discussion over his relationship with the former lightweight champion, Kadyrov addressed a number of stories that appeared after Chimaev reacted to him talking about Nurmagomedov.

"We have no problems," Kadyrov said, speaking about a row that also saw Chimaev threaten to "tear apart" Nurmagomedov as part of a drawn-out exchange that ended with 'Borz' deleting many of his posts on Instagram.

"If I had not spoken about Khabib, I have a feeling that many media outlets and bloggers have run out of news and they definitely needed to hear something catchy from me. I can’t say anything bad about him.

“Chimaev is probably [a] stronger [fighter than Nurmagomedov now], because Khabib left the sport.

"At one time, Nurmagomedov was better, and he proved it in the octagon.

"Khabib achieved his goals and left the sport. Now he helps young fighters. He has his own league and he is engaged in business."

