Switzerland stun world champions France to book spot in Euro 2020 St. Petersburg quarter-final after Mbappe fails in shootout

28 Jun, 2021 21:47
Mbappe missed the decisive penalty as Switzerland stunned France in Bucharest. © Reuters
Switzerland sent tournament favorites France crashing out of Euro 2020 with a sensational last-16 win in a penalty shootout after the scores had finished level at 3-3 following a pulsating game in Bucharest.

Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer was the shootout hero as he saved from Kylian Mbappe, after all nine players before the Paris Saint-Germain forward had found their mark.

The result sees the Swiss book a quarter-final meeting with Spain in St. Petersburg on July 2, following one of the most momentous nights in Switzerland's football history. 

Mbappe missed France's decisive spot kick. © Reuters

On a rollercoaster night in the Romanian capital, the Swiss took a shock lead through Haris Seferovic in the 15th minute and even missed a second-half penalty, before France struck back in a blistering period with a double in the space of two minutes from Karim Benzema and then a long-range hit from Paul Pogba.

But the Swiss were not done and forced extra-time as Seferovic struck again inside the last 10 minutes and then substitute Mario Gavranovic produced a superbly composed 90th-minute goal.

The teams couldn’t be separated in extra-time, and it was the Swiss who prevailed in the lottery of spot kicks although it is a triumph few would begrudge them following such heroics against a team widely tipped as the best at the tournament.   

