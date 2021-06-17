‘Cancel her’: Virtue-signaling soccer queen Rapinoe accused of ‘hypocrisy’ after emergence of tweet saying teammate ‘looks Asian’

Social justice warrior and US women's national team soccer star Megan Rapinoe has been dubbed a 'hypocrite' after an old tweet emerged from 2011 in which she appears to mock a fellow professional and Asians.

The controversial post was made over a decade ago in May of 2011.

Tagging the Twitter user @tasha_kai00, Rapinoe wrote: "u look asian with those closed eyes!"

Though the handle has been deleted, further research has revealed that it belonged to Natasha Kai.

@tasha_kai00 u look asian with those closed eyes! — Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) May 19, 2011

Also a member of the all-conquering USWNT, Kai is of mixed Caucasian, Filipino, Chinese and Hawaiian heritage.

And in the worst possible timing for Rapinoe, a patron saint of virtue signaling, the post emerged just a day after she was announced as a new "trailblazer" for Victoria's Secret, who will dispose of its iconic Angel models as it attempts to "shape the future" of its lingerie brand.

With her new partnership deal, Rapinoe adds Victoria's Secret to a long list of sponsors that include Nike, Subway, Clif Bar, Schmidt's and life insurance company Symetra.

But now it remains to be seen whether she becomes the latest victim of the cancel culture she endorses.

In 2019, the World Cup winner said in an interview that any players who aren't incensed by racism form "part of the problem" while imposing fines to combat racism is a "joke."

"If there's ever an instance of racism, if every single player on the field is not outraged then to me they're part of the problem," she told the BBC.

Hope she feels this way about being cancelled pic.twitter.com/kq5ODQ05sR — 𝔡𝔬𝔲𝔤 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇬🇧 (@Dougzzta) June 17, 2021

Until action is taken, however, the irony and hypocrisy hasn't been lost on users online.

"Cancel her" one demanded, as another noted: "Immediate and total cancellation seems appropriate in this case".

"It’s always the wokies that have the best old tweets," someone else said, as another user could "hear the ligaments stretching in preparation for the mental gymnastics needed to defend this".

This should go over well when that team goes to Tokyo for the Olympics. #Hypocrisy#HypocriteLeftpic.twitter.com/Tx3Yz5HLeB — @artie_rx (@artie_rx) June 17, 2021

Double standards and hypocrisy on both sides — Jack Tanner (@mrjacktanner) June 17, 2021

Doubting that anything will be done, it was said: "She’s double protected, nothing will come of this."

And until now, neither Rapinoe, Victoria's Secret nor the player's backers are yet to comment on the debacle.

Some would point to the irony considering that whenever anyone else speaks out on important issues where Rapinoe believes a line has been crossed, she is typically the first to put the world to rights.

Earlier this year, NBA icon Draymond Green told female sports professionals to stop "complaining" and find more dynamic ways of pulling in better money for their leagues, which would in turn improve their salaries.

"They’re not laying out steps that they can take to change [the pay gap]," Green remarked. "So, it’s coming off as a complaint."

"Because the people that can change it, they’re just going to continue to say, 'Well, the revenue isn’t there. The revenue isn’t there. So, if you don’t bring in the revenue, we can’t up your pay.' They’re going keep using that," he went on.

In April, Rapinoe chimed in by saying that the baller "obviously showed your whole ass in not even understanding what we all talk about all the time - WNBA players and us on the national team".

"You don't think we asked for more money? I mean, what are we screaming about? Nonstop!" she seethed.

"We know all this, about all social movements and all people who are marginalized, whether it's by race or gender, religion, sexuality, whatever it is, it is not just their job to be the ones fighting oppression," Rapinoe added.

"We need all of the other people as well," she went on. "So to have someone who does know what it is like to be oppressed, in many ways, to heap that all back on female players, or people who play female sports, it is just really disappointing."