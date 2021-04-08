Not worthy enough for woke brigade? Justice crusader Rapinoe says NBA star ‘showed his a**’ – despite his efforts to HELP women

Women's soccer star and fervent social justice crusader Megan Rapinoe has hit out at NBA player Draymond Green, despite the latter proposing steps to bridge the gender pay gap.

Golden State Warriors ace Green took to Twitter last month to say that women athletes must stop "complaining" and come up with more dynamic ways of bringing more money to their leagues, in turn boosting their salaries.

"They’re not laying out steps that they can take to change [the pay gap]," Green said. "So, it’s coming off as a complaint."

"Because the people that can change it, they’re just going to continue to say, 'Well, the revenue isn’t there. The revenue isn’t there. So, if you don’t bring in the revenue, we can’t up your pay.' They’re going keep using that," he added.

Megan Rapinoe hit back at a series of tweets by Draymond Green in which he, in part, blamed women for making "complaints" rather than taking action over disparities in pay and investment in women's sports.

Ever outspoken on the issue, Rapinoe has responded by saying that Green "obviously showed your whole ass in not even understanding what we all talk about all the time - WNBA players and us on the national team".

"You don't think we asked for more money? I mean, what are we screaming about? Nonstop!" she fumed.

Talking to reporters on a conference call midweek, Rapinoe had more snooty ripostes for Green, explaining: "We know all this, about all social movements and all people who are marginalized, whether it's by race or gender, religion, sexuality, whatever it is, it is not just their job to be the ones fighting oppression.

"We need all of the other people as well," she went on. "So to have someone who does know what it is like to be oppressed, in many ways, to heap that all back on female players, or people who play female sports, it is just really disappointing."

A Business has to produce money for the people working in that Business to make more money. It’s a pretty obvious concept. Women sports do not bring in nearly as much money as men sports, hence woman make less money. Nothing sexist about that, just the way life is. — Mike Cody (@Mike_Cody1977) April 8, 2021

Back on social media, however, some users claimed Rapinoe was a "nihilist" who "hates facts".

"A business has to produce money for the people working in that business to make more money," came another response.

"It’s a pretty obvious concept. Women sports do not bring in nearly as much money as men sports, hence woman make less money. Nothing sexist about that, just the way life is."

I’m a woman and what he said is right. As women , we have to stop allowing companies who said they are for women to promote women and support women function, women athletes and others. She didn’t listen to the rest of what he was saying. — SistaGorgeous1 (@SistaGorgeous1) April 8, 2021

Even members of her own sex gave her a reality check. "I’m a woman and what he said is right," wrote one Twitter user.

"As women, we have to stop allowing companies who said they are for women to promote women and support women function, women athletes and others. She didn’t listen to the rest of what he was saying."

It seems as though even apparent allies such as Green in the fight to bridge the gender pay gap aren't worthy enough to join the cause with Rapinoe at the helm.