‘Only meant as light-hearted banter’: Patrice Evra apologizes to Joleon Lescott for hairline gag in social media video

Former Manchester United star Patrice Evra has apologized to fellow ex-pro Joleon Lescott for making a joke about his hairline - after learning that Lescott received scars to his forehead after being hit by a car as a child.

Evra is one of the most successful foreign imports into the English game, winning five Premier League titles and a Champions League during his time at Old Trafford after moving to the Premier League from French outfit Monaco in 2006.

The defender subsequently moved to Juventus in 2014, winning two Scudetti but the controversial Frenchman, capped 81 times by his country, has been a regular fixture in the tabloids for an array of outspoken comments - and has once again flirted with the back pages following ill-advised comments made about Lescott.

In a video published in advance of Wales' clash with Denmark in Saturday's Euro 2020 action, Evra said in part: "So today, I’m reporting from Amsterdam - the city where a lot of jiggy, jiggy, jiggy happens and a lot of people get as high as Joleon Lescott’s hairline."

However, Evra has since issued an apology for the Lescott jibe in the clip after being made aware that Lescott's unusual hairline and accompanying scars on his forehead were the result of him being hit and dragged by a car when he was five-years-old.

I have to apologise to @JoleonLescott and his family, the joke was never meant to cause hurt it was only meant as light hearted banter, had I known then what I know now, I would have never of said this. Jo I hope you can accept my apology — Patrice Evra (@Evra) June 27, 2021

"I have to apologize to Joleon Lescott and his family, the joke was never meant to cause hurt it was only meant as light hearted banter, had I known then what I know now, I would have never [have] said this. Jo I hope you can accept my apology," wrote Evra on Sunday.

Speaking previously about the potentially life-changing accident, former Manchester City defender Lescott said that he was lucky that his injuries weren't more serious.

"I was lucky," Lescott said of the accident. "A lot of people have come off a lot worse than I did.

"I saw another little boy in hospital who came in without a scratch, but had suffered brain damage after being hit by a wing mirror. I have a scar but I have nothing to worry about.

"I had a major operation straight away and several more over the next few months but I was young and didn't really know too much about what was going on."

Comedians are always making these sort of jokes in stand up and they are not even colleagues. It was a simple joke. I don't think there is anything to apologies for. — Anish Sengupta (@adjentb) June 27, 2021

People have no humour these days huh — Zwelakhe Maphanga (@ZakesPrez) June 27, 2021

Evra's jibe seems to have been excused by the majority of football fans who reacted online, with many saying that Evra clearly didn't mean any harm in his initial video - and praising him for being quick with his apology.

"Comedians are always making these sort of jokes in stand up and they are not even colleagues. It was a simple joke. I don't think there is anything to apologize for," said one fan.