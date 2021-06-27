‘He’s a monster’: Fans hail French UFC powerhouse Ciryl Gane as he outclasses Russia’s Alexander Volkov in Las Vegas

UFC slugger Ciryl Gane announced his candidacy as a top heavyweight contender in Las Vegas on Saturday night as he eased to a unanimous decision win against Russia's Alexander Volkov.

Frenchman Gane displayed exactly why he is being thought of as one of the UFC heavyweight division's top new prospects in an assured performance against the vastly experienced Volkov, stifling the Russian for the majority of the 25-minute bout en route to a unanimous decision victory.

'Bon Gamin', unbeaten in both his mixed martial arts and kickboxing careers, stayed one step ahead of Volkov throughout the five-round main event, taking advantage of his superior speed and footwork to outpace the Russian.

A close first round was punctuated with a hard straight left from the Frenchman after the two giant heavyweights had traded leg kicks early. This blueprint was repeated in the second as Gane found success in keeping Volkov at distance, affording him opportunities to vary his arsenal of attacks and find further success with leg kicks and knees to the body.

Gane upped the tempo in the third, bloodying his opponent and finding homes for some of the more spectacular techniques in his toolbox: a flying knee and a vicious uppercut which forced Volkov into retreat.

Quite obviously down on the scorecards, Volkov tried to turn up the heat in the championship rounds. His technical style of striking, which has contributed so readily to his 33 career wins to date, began to pay dividends as Gane threw caution to the wind in the hunt for a finish.

Volkov, though, was unable to find the home run strike he was looking for and as the time expired in the fifth round, there was little doubt as to which of these two men would be climbing the rankings ladder in the direction of divisional standout Francis Ngannou.

Ciryl Gane remains undefeated. Dominant UD win over the veteran Alexander Volkov. He’s likely 1-2 dubs away from a title shot at this point. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 26, 2021

He should be fighting for title maybe 1 away at most. He’s a monster — Rob (@Skiv231) June 26, 2021

I don't think people understand how insane it is for somebody at 8-0 to easily beat a former Bellator World Champ who has 42 pro fights — Alex Young (@AlexYoung1795) June 26, 2021

"I think today I proved it," said Gane afterwards when asked if he is ready for a world title bout against his former training partner Ngannou.

"I don’t need another fight for the title shot. I think this guy Volkov was a really great challenge to prove it, and I proved it. I did it. So, tomorrow, yes, if the UFC want to match me for the title shot, I’m ready.

"I’m comfortable with this matchup if this matchup is going to happen," Gane added.

"Now, for title, I’m really comfortable with this situation because we was born in the same gym. Before, it was a little bit (uncomfortable), you know? Now I’m comfortable. We’re going to fight for the belt. This is beautiful for us, for me, for him and my coach."

Gane's efforts in the cage were also lauded by fight fans online.

