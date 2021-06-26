One footballer shot dead, another seriously injured in attack at tournament in Marseille – reports

Two footballers were gunned down at an amateur tournament in Marseille in the south of France on Friday, with one of the pair dying of their injuries and the other remaining in serious condition, according to reports.

The two players were appearing for their team Malpasse in the popular inter-district ‘H Cup’ tournament when they were targeted while leaving the La Martine stadium, news outlet France Bleu reports.

A car is said to have pulled up before opening fire at the pair, in what the mayor of the 15th arrondissement, Nadia Boulainseur, has described as a targeted attack.

The two victims were not immediately named.

Police are investigating the tragic incident while H Cup organizers issued a message of condolence on the tournament’s social media accounts.

"Upset by this tragic event near the Martine stadium, the entire H Cup team extends its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and wishes the seriously injured person a speedy recovery," the statement read.

"Families, children, spectators, players were logically shocked.

"We give them our full support. The H Cup Marseille is a festive tournament, a unifying moment for our neighborhoods and we will do everything for it to stay that way."

Featuring sprawling concrete estates, Marseille’s 15th arrondissement is part of the northern area of the city which is associated with deprived living conditions and a high level of crime among its inhabitants.