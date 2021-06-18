Denmark star Eriksen discharged from hospital after cardiac arrest – and has already been to see teammates at Euro 2020 camp

Denmark star Christian Eriksen, who last week shocked the football world when slumping into a cardiac arrest in his team's Euro 2020 opener against Finland, has been discharged from hospital in Copenhagen.

The Danish football union (DBU) uploaded a statement of their own and one from Eriksen on Friday afternoon, which indicates that the Inter Milan star has even been to see his teammates at their training base after their 2-1 defeat to Belgium yesterday where a tribute was paid to him before kick-off and in the 10th minute.

"Christian Eriksen has been through a successful operation and was today discharged from Rigshospitalet. Today he also visited the national team in Helsingor - and from there he will go home and spend time with his family," read their part of the statement.

"Christian sends a greeting," it continued, before some words from the 29-year-old were shared.

"Thank you for the massive number of greetings - it has been incredible to see and feel," Eriksen began.

"The operation went well, and I am doing well under the circumstances."

"It was really great to see the guys again after the fantastic game they played last night. No need to say, that I will be cheering them on Monday against Russia," he vowed.

After requiring 13 minutes of CPR with help from his captain Simon Kjaer, Eriksen regained consciousness after using a defibrillator and the moment has been described by one of the first doctors to treat him, Jens Kleinefeld.

"About 30 seconds later, he opened his eyes and I could talk to him directly," explained Kleinefeld to Fox Sports.

"That was a very moving moment, as in such medical emergencies in everyday life, the chances of success are much lower."

The German then asked the Dane: "Well, are you back with us?", to which Eriksen answered: "Yes, I am back with you. For f*cks sake, I'm only 29 years old."

"That’s when I knew the brain wasn’t damaged and he had fully returned," Kleinefeld finished.

Health experts and pundits have written off Eriksen's chances of ever being able to play again.

Now fitted with a heart-starter, though, he has been boosted by tales of other players with similar devices such as current Ajax and former Manchester United Daley Blind soldiering on.