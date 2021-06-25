‘Free-flowing pints & party from the Gods’: Boozy students threatened with bans as hundreds invade UK cricket ground (VIDEO)

Rowdy students are accused of causing chaos as hundreds of people stormed the field at a cricket match between the Birmingham Bears and Derbyshire Falcons at Edgbaston in the UK on Thursday evening.

Mass sections of the crowd were seen charging onto the pitch after the short-format T20 match which the Falcons won by five wickets.

The rowdy pitch invaders, many of whom were in fancy dress, were seen frolicking on the pitch as they continued boozing.

Saddened to see illegal pitch invasion at @Edgbaston T20 game today. Hope those responsible feel the full force of the law! Such hooliganism spoils the game for all fans! pic.twitter.com/l7XSxb40Wx — Waheed Saleem #StayHomeSaveLivesProtect the NHS (@waheedsaleem) June 24, 2021

Warwickshire County Cricket Club has now said it will ban any of those identified for life, with critics blasting the scenes as social distancing went out of the window.

“Messages were repeatedly broadcast over the PA system and screens, and pitch invaders ejected. They will receive a life ban if identified," said Stuart Cain, the chief executive of the club.

When you give a load of kids free beers 🙄#Edgbaston#BIRvDERpic.twitter.com/QeQBtGKkxt — Lou Jarratt (@LouJ1612) June 24, 2021

Some of the blame for the riotous behavior has been placed on a third-party promotion company aptly named ‘Invades’, which was working with three universities to draw students to the event.

The advertising for the ill-fated summer shindig had promised "free flowing pints" and a "Summer Day Party from the gods," pitching it as "life being unlocked."

The alcohol aspect seemed particularly relevant as some of those who dashed onto the pitch did so with pints still in hand.

We’re gunna be quids in if all of them get fined a grand! @WarwickshireCCCpic.twitter.com/2RDumqz4P9 — Bears fans (@youbearsfans) June 24, 2021

Whoever’s bright idea it was to give 1500 students free tickets to tonight’s game is a genius but I’d probably remove them from the ideas panel for future COVID events lads @Edgbaston@WarwickshireCCC@VitalityBlastpic.twitter.com/MNyrGlUQ6O — Dan (@91DaniShep) June 24, 2021

Invades backed the investigation by the cricket club and asserted that "the actions and behavior at Edgbaston last night were totally unacceptable."

Reports state that 2,000 students were present in a crowd of 6,000 at Edgbaston and shunned social distancing measures as they gathered in the Hollies Stand section of the ground.

Some online feared that the scenes would cause a rethink over letting fans return in larger numbers to UK sporting venues.

“Security completely overwhelmed. No social distancing. Complete chaos. Time to rethink big sporting events?” asked one observer.

The Flacons won the Vitality Blast match by five wickets after chasing down a total of 168 with five balls to spare.