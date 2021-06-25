Stuttering England and Germany face early moment of truth at Euro 2020 – and fans must hope the hype can raise their sides’ levels

Two teams whose sum has fallen short of their abundant talents so far at Euro 2020 clash on Tuesday in a fixture that is as hugely anticipated as ever. The knockout threat, fans must hope, will spur more from England and Germany.

As the destiny of Group F pinballed between temporary owners on Wednesday night, there was a reminder for England fans of Euro 2016 that felt somewhere between comedic and chilling.

With the team finishing in second due to face them, TV commentators pronounced that the identity of Hungary in the mix would have most supporters smiling, followed by old nemeses Portugal or Germany, but definitely not World champions France.

It was all rather reminiscent of the casual cheer with which the news that Iceland would be England’s round of 16 opponents was received five years ago, as if the path to the quarter-finals was a formality as frivolous as swotting away an ailing fly.

That resulted in one of the most crushing anti-climaxes ever seen even by a team of England’s long-established capacity for disaster, as Iceland put on a demonstration of skill, spirit and determination that was the perfect mirror of everything England could not summon.

England vrs Germany on Tuesday at Wembley

Hungary, as it turned out thanks to Germany’s redemptive winner six minutes from time in Munich, did not qualify on Wednesday, which has also spared Rossi’s 37th-ranked side from being relentlessly patronized for five days, offering scant consolation given how well they played.

Kai Havertz – familiar with bringing his precocious flair to a grand setting in London with Chelsea – has helped to ensure not only that Germany visit London for a game in the finals of a major tournament for the first time in 25 years, but also that the next five days move at a snail’s pace in the country where he now plies his trade.

Pandemonium in Munich! Kai Havertz had equalised for #GER, but Andras Schafer instantly restored #HUN's lead! 90 seconds between the two goals...

This is not a match that feels like it should happen in the first knockout stage of the tournament. By the time of their immortal meeting in the 1996 semi-finals, England had signaled their intent in swashbuckling fashion by beating Scotland and the Netherlands, and survived a scare before beating Spain on penalties.

Germany had outclassed the Czechs and Russia, drawn with Italy and edged past Croatia. There was an air of invincibility and prowess to both sides that neither has now, particularly England, who have been constantly spoken of as a work in progress since their underwhelming 2018 World Cup semi-final defeat to Croatia.

Throwback to EURO 1996! The last time Germany faced England in Wembley at a major tournament. Who'll come out on top this time around?

That tag is as much an indication that they are unproven as it is of promise. You could argue that a functional group stage without conceding a goal is an ideal way to start a tournament, building steadily with bumps in the road – the overly-maligned Scotland draw, Harry Kane’s form – to a future point of fantastically realized potential

That now almost certainly has to be against Germany, and no-one has the slightest idea whether it will be. England’s glut of creative midfielders could suddenly start recreating their club form on the international stage to tormenting effect, and Kane could prove that class prevails in an echo of the way the legendary Alan Shearer did after a long run of indifferent form raised serious doubts about his place in the side before Euro ‘96.

Equally, you can see why people are arguing that Germany will not fear a team who could not break down a Scotland side fueled predominantly by willingness, holding England to a draw in between conceding five goals across three hours against the Czech Republic and Croatia.

Gareth Southgate’s new-found tendency to suddenly switch both starting full-backs between games has the enjoyably random feel of someone drawing lots to see who plays, although Germany, unusually, have been as chaotic as anyone at times.

Jordan Henderson reveals Jurgen Klopp's message to him ahead of England vs. Germany...

Respectable in losing their opener to France, there was talk of their ding-dong 4-2 win over Portugal being a false dawn that would radiate complacency, and Joachim Low, in a tournament which will bring his reign to a close, duly watched on as they put on a performance that he decried as desperate against Hungary, partly because of conceding a second goal that resembled an amateur hit-and-hope through the middle.

Low’s impending exit does not appear to have galvanized his squad, lacking cohesion in that final game to such a disastrous degree that Hungary ended up in tears on the pitch at the end, disbelieving that the long spells they had spent in the lead had not resulted in ousting the three-time champions.

On the other hand, midfielder Joshua Kimmich has justifiably hinted that the expectations of the home crowd on Tuesday will ease the burden of pressure on them, and there may be a collective freedom for players and manager in knowing that this is Low’s last hurrah.

Change is coming whatever happens for Germany, whereas England will be jolted into a sobering overhaul, tradition suggests, if they depart at the earliest available point after navigating the group again.

It is impossible to call what will happen – only that, by Tuesday, the level of hyperbole will have peaked three games before the final in anticipation of a classic rivalry being renewed.

By Ben Miller