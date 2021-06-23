 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Exit Poles: Tears for Lewandowski as Poland suffer agonizing Euro 2020 exit to Sweden, Spain smash Slovakia and Ukraine go through

23 Jun, 2021 18:27
© Jose Manuel Vidal / Reuters | © /Maxim Shemetov / Reuters
Robert Lewandowski scored twice but Poland could not complete a comeback and conceded a late winner as they tumbled out of Euro 2020 against Sweden, while Spain thumped Slovakia to go through and Ukraine qualified without playing.

Bayern hotshot Lewandowski was in tears at the end after dragging his nation back into a must-win match for their qualification hopes, curling in a stunner from outside the penalty area and poaching a close-range second to make it 2-2 before Victor Claessen netted a late winner for the group winners.

Elsewhere in Group E, Spain saved the best for last by recording their first win at the finals with a 5-0 stroll against Slovakia to secure second place.

Slovakia's slump and the ensuing permutations meant that Ukraine will go through to the round of 16 as one of the third-placed teams finishing on the most points.

