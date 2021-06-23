Exit Poles: Tears for Lewandowski as Poland suffer agonizing Euro 2020 exit to Sweden, Spain smash Slovakia and Ukraine go through

Robert Lewandowski scored twice but Poland could not complete a comeback and conceded a late winner as they tumbled out of Euro 2020 against Sweden, while Spain thumped Slovakia to go through and Ukraine qualified without playing.

Bayern hotshot Lewandowski was in tears at the end after dragging his nation back into a must-win match for their qualification hopes, curling in a stunner from outside the penalty area and poaching a close-range second to make it 2-2 before Victor Claessen netted a late winner for the group winners.

Elsewhere in Group E, Spain saved the best for last by recording their first win at the finals with a 5-0 stroll against Slovakia to secure second place.

Slovakia's slump and the ensuing permutations meant that Ukraine will go through to the round of 16 as one of the third-placed teams finishing on the most points.

