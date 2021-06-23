Exit Poles: Tears for Lewandowski as Poland suffer agonizing Euro 2020 exit to Sweden, Spain smash Slovakia and Ukraine go through
Bayern hotshot Lewandowski was in tears at the end after dragging his nation back into a must-win match for their qualification hopes, curling in a stunner from outside the penalty area and poaching a close-range second to make it 2-2 before Victor Claessen netted a late winner for the group winners.
Elsewhere in Group E, Spain saved the best for last by recording their first win at the finals with a 5-0 stroll against Slovakia to secure second place.
Lewandowski says goodbye to the European Championship in tears 💔 The Golden Boot winner was on the edge of taking his team to the next round.#POL#Euro2020pic.twitter.com/DlinxrrEZz— SportsRooter.com ⚽️ (@SportsRooter) June 23, 2021
Shevchenko’s Ukraine are through to the knockout stages of the EURO. pic.twitter.com/pe2WVAeR6B— TC (@totalcristiano) June 23, 2021
Slovakia's slump and the ensuing permutations meant that Ukraine will go through to the round of 16 as one of the third-placed teams finishing on the most points.
Full reaction and reports to followAlso on rt.com ‘An absolute howler’: Dubravka scores ‘worst own goal ever’ in bizarre start to Spain-Slovakia Euro 2020 clash (VIDEO)