‘An absolute howler’: Dubravka scores ‘worst own goal ever’ in bizarre start to Spain-Slovakia Euro 2020 clash (VIDEO)

23 Jun, 2021 18:07
© Marcelo Del Pozo / Reuters
Spain's vital Group E clash against Slovakia in Sevilla at Euro 2020 got off to a bizarre start thanks to huge errors on each side of the ball, which could prove costly to the latter side's chances of progressing.

Making history for all the wrong reasons, Spain's long-suffering striker Alvaro Morata, who has been singled out for criticism by fans and the press at home, he fluffed his lines from 12 yards when Martin Dubravka pulled off an heroic save on 12 minutes.

Coach Luis Enrique has stood by Morata, claiming that his underperforming team is "Morata and 10 more".

Morata repaid him for his faith with a goal on Saturday against Poland, but as Gerard Moreno missed a penalty and Morata the rebound while Robert Lewandowski equalized in the 1-1 draw, all was not forgiven with the Juventus striker. 

His latest miss was the first time in Spain national team history that five consecutive penalties had been missed, but Newcastle 'keeper Dubravka soon went from hero to zero with a bizarre own goal. 

As a misplaced pass out from the back from Lubomir Satka fell into the path of Pablo Sarabia, the PSG man had a dink from range and hit the woodwork.

Instead of palming the ball away as he went up for the rebound, however, Dubravka ludicrously smacked it into his own net to give Spain the lead, in what has already been dubbed the "worst own goal of all time".

Slovakia are at risk of being knocked out as one of the weakest third-placed teams at the end of the group stage.

