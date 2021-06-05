‘Shocked and stunned’: Ex-AC Milan academy football star who shared room with Italy keeper Donnarumma ‘found dead at home aged 20’

Italian giants AC Milan and Inter Milan have expressed their sorrow following the death of Seid Visin, an adopted Ethiopian whose death at the age of 20 left his club paying tribute to an "enormous talent with a fragile heart".

Part of Milan's Primavera youth set-up after moving to Italy from his country of birth, Visin is said to have been a roommate of Gianluigi Donnarumma, the senior team's current goalkeeper who is part of Italy's squad for Euro 2020.

The youngster later joined top-flight club Benevento before abandoning his dream of becoming a professional during the 2016/17 season, returning to his family and later devoting himself to 5-a-side football with Serie D futsal side Atletico Vitalica.

Speaking at a memorial service in the church of San Giovanni the Baptist in Nocera Inferiore, where Visin lived, Don Andrea Annunziata lamented the "deflagrant power of evil" that he felt had caused Visin's reported death at home.

Former Milan primevera player Seid Visin has tragically passed away. Thoughts are with his friends and family

"Man's heart is the biggest mystery," said the religious leader. "The lesson we are called to learn is that which sees us engaged in stepping out of our solitude.

"There are fragile hearts that implode. Seid's was one of them. It can't happen again."

In a Twitter post, Milan's academy offered their thoughts to Visin's family and friends, adding: "There are no right words to say goodbye to a 20-year-old boy."

City rivals and newly-crowned Serie A champions Inter responded: “We are sending condolences to Seid Visin’s family in this moment of great pain.”

Manager Antonio Francese spoke on behalf of Vitalica president Nello Gaito and the club's squad and staff.

"Your smile, your undisputed talent, your natural and extraordinary predisposition to give yourself to the ball remain etched in our minds," he said, suggesting that Visin had a "reluctance to see football as a source of income."

"You made participation the only real victory sought and the company the only reward you needed. You go away as you arrived: leaving us stunned, speechless.

"You are and will remain in the history of each of us, because the bonds of those who love well are eternal without asking for anything in return.

"The flag of Atletico Vitalica today, more than ever, is lowered... A-DIO Seid – enormous talent with a fragile heart."