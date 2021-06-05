Cristiano Ronaldo ‘calls for rape case to be thrown out because lawyers allegedly gave hacked documents to police investigators’

Lawyers for Juventus and Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo are said to have asked for his rape case involving ex-model Kathryn Mayorga to be thrown out of court, claiming lawyers failed to disclose hacked papers handed over.

Attorneys for Mayorga, who is said to be seeking around $80 million in damages and costs over accusations that Ronaldo sexually assaulted her in a Las Vegas hotel in 2009, have reportedly been targeted by the striker's legal team for using underhand tactics in the case.

An emergency motion has been raised for Mayorga's representatives, Stovall and Associates, to be disqualified because they failed to disclose hundreds of documents relating to the police investigation that were hacked by the Football Leaks site, according to the Mirror.

They are also said to have given the stolen documents to Las Vegas police and approached the hackers for more papers without disclosing the move to court, the report says.

Mayorga's claims were settled out of court 12 years ago with a lump sum of around $530,000, only for Ronaldo's accuser to begin proceedings to overturn the initial settlement in 2018, saying it was signed while she was "mentally incapacitated".

Ronaldo has always vigorously denied the claims, with the motion reportedly describing the conduct by Mayorga's lawyers as "egregious" and demanding that "no sanction less than dismissal will suffice.”

Mayorga is splitting the revised claim between “past pain and suffering", “future pain and suffering” and punitive damages, as well as smaller amounts for expenses and legal fees.

Her team wants more than 60 witnesses to testify, including three police offers, Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli and ­Ronaldo’s agent, Jorge Mendes.

Court papers claim that Ronaldo walked in on her while she was changing and exposed himself before asking her to perform a sex act, at which point she says she kissed the then-24-year-old on the condition that he would allow her to go after she had spurned his advances.

The Mirror said that it had approached Stovall and Associates for comment.