‘He’s staying’: Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez confirms superstar is not leaving Juventus

The girlfriend of football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez, has told fans that the Juventus forward is staying put at his current club, ruling out a move to Manchester United or Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

The 27-year-old, who has a three-year-old daughter with the Portuguese icon named Alana Martin, is rumored to have flown to the Pyrenees region in north-eastern Spain, which borders France, from Turin by private jet.

Chauffeured around in a Rolls Royce, she will return to Italy eventually if her claims about Ronaldo's future are true, as she has revealed that she expects the five-time Ballon D'Or winner to continue in Italian top-flight Serie A.

"Is Cristiano staying at Juventus or not?," a fan asked Rodriguez in Spanish as she walked the streets in her home city of Jaca.

Georgina Rodriguez: “Cristiano Ronaldo will stay or leave Juventus?Stay.…” pic.twitter.com/KhSOC8KDE7 — Khaled Al Nouss (@khaledalnouss1) May 29, 2021

"He's staying," she replied, after first taking a dramatic moment's silence then turning to a camera filming her.

Before Juventus sealed qualification to the Champions League on the last day of the season after Napoli fluffed their lines, Ronaldo, like sacked manager Andrea Pirlo, had been strongly linked to an exit from the Allianz Stadium.

Panic was sparked a fortnight ago, when his seven luxury supercars were spotted being hauled away by a Lisbon removal company in the middle of the night, with former boyhood club Sporting earmarked as a possible next destination.

"I'll talk to him to bring him back," his mother Dolores vowed to fans who gathered outside her apartment after Sporting secured the Portuguese title for the first time in almost two decades.

"Next year he will play in [Sporting stadium] Alvalade."

Super-agent Jorge Mendes poured doubt on his client returning to Portugal by remarking: "Cristiano is proud of the title won by Sporting, in fact, as he has publicly demonstrated."

"But at the moment his career plans do not go through Portugal."

Those comments did not rule out the possibility of a switch to PSG in Ligue 1, or a return to United, who were reported to be interested in swapping record signing Paul Pogba for the veteran as recently as last week.

Despite Juve's promise of Champions League football rather than the Europa League, Ronaldo is said to be put out by a final-day snub by Pirlo, apparently telling his Old Lady teammates that he was set for pastures new.

Benched in favor of other attackers such as Alvaro Morata and Federico Chiesa, who scored in the 4-1 away win at Bologna, Ronaldo was match-fit, making the decision to overlook him technical despite doomed boss Pirlo's protestations to the contrary.

That didn't get in the way of him sealing the Capocannoniere top-scorer award, making him the only player to have achieved the feat in England, Spain and Italy.

Currently set to feature in a Netflix-funded reality show, Spanish stunner Rodriguez congratulated him on the milestone, dubbing CR7 "the one and only" and "the greatest of all time".

"Could you get any more handsome?," she asked in Spanish.