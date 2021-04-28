Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo’s rape accuser cites ‘pain and suffering’ as she demands $78MN for ‘assault’ in hotel room

Former model Kathryn Mayorga, who is accusing Cristiano Ronaldo of sexually assaulting her in a Las Vegas hotel room after meeting on a night out in 2009, is seeking a total of $78 million in damages, according to court documents.

Newly-released details show that Mayorga is splitting the claim between “past pain and suffering", “future pain and suffering” and punitive damages, as well as smaller amounts for expenses and legal fees.

Ronaldo vigorously denies the claims by the 37-year-old.

Mayorga accepted $375,000 as part of an out-of-court non-disclosure settlement in 2010, but filed a civil lawsuit in Las Vegas three years ago in which she said she had been “mentally incapacitated” when she agreed to it, signing under duress.

Mayorga's legal team has filed a list of more than 60 witnesses they are targeting to testify, including three police offers involved in the original complaint, Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli and ­Ronaldo’s agent, Jorge Mendes.

The court papers claim that while she was changing Ronaldo walked in and exposed himself before asking her to perform a sex act.

Ms Mayorga says she then kissed him after refusing to engage in the sex act on the condition that he would let her go.

According to The Sun, the then-24-year-old Ronaldo met Mayorga when she worked in a nightclub VIP area inside a resort, and was invited with a friend to his penthouse suite.

The report said that Mayorga claimed Ronaldo pulled her into a bedroom and raped her, explaining that he was a “good guy” except for the “one per cent”.

Mayorga's lawyers are said to have stated that she emphatically rejected Ronaldo’s advances, reporting the alleged crime to police the following day without naming him.

Ronaldo has said: “I firmly deny the accusations being issued against me.

"Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in.”