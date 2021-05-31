‘A downgrade’: Football fans scoff at prospect of Spain legend Sergio Ramos’ proposed switch from Real Madrid to Manchester City

Fans have mocked Manchester City over a mooted move to sign Sergio Ramos, blasting boss Pep Guardiola's transfer policy and the defeated finalists' Champions League record compared to Real Madrid, the club where Ramos is a legend.

With the dust barely settled on the City's agonizing 1-0 loss to Premier League rivals Chelsea in Porto, it seems that Guardiola and his backroom staff are now considering which new additions they can make to their squad for the upcoming 2021/2022 season.

The English champions are mulling over a two-year contract for the soon-to-be free agent, with the option of a third season and the guarantee of playing Major League Soccer for the American branch of the City group, New York City FC, according to ESPN.

At a meeting with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez on Sunday, stern words are expected to be had over whether the skipper, who has been overlooked for Luis Enrique's Spain squat at Euro 2020, stays at the Bernabeu beyond the expiry of his current deal on June 30.

Man City are considering offering Sergio Ramos a two-year deal, multiple sources have told @alexkirkland and @RodrigoFaez 😮 pic.twitter.com/UlJouglCfU — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 31, 2021

Until then, however, Guardiola is said to believe that "a footballer with Ramos' qualities would increase the competitiveness and experience of the squad in such high-profile matches [as the Champions League final]".

But not everyone is impressed by the idea.

Won't downgrade to the smallest club in England — Passion FCB⚪#DᴇᴘᴀʏSᴢɴ (@Trent_Warcelona) May 31, 2021

Diaz and Ramos together? That’s Carvalho Terry 05/06 all over — TariQ (@T4Tarik) May 31, 2021

Fans of Madrid and Ramos have suggested that a switch to City for the 35-year-old would be a "downgrade" to "the smallest club in England", changing between teams who have a respective European title count of 13-0 in Madrid's favor.

Others have accused Guardiola of over-reaching.

City just going to sign ex UCL winners to try win it 😂 — Andy (@RedDevilAtHeart) May 31, 2021

He is bigger than barça and city combined — ilyass (@ilyassrk7) May 31, 2021

"Signing people who've won the Champions League previously won't make Man City win. They need to understand this," said one.

"Pep spending more money... and he still won’t win the UCL," remarked another, as a cynic asked: "How many defenders does this guy want?"

Sadly won't downgrade — NinadNaik (@ninadbarca10) May 31, 2021

"Ramos and Pep won't work," a reader lamented, given the Catalan's history as one of the Seville native's greatest rivals while he was regularly managing Barcelona in El Clasico against Madrid.

It was not all doom and gloom, though.

I am not disputing the fact that Ramos is good. We all know he is.But we genuinely don't need centre backs. Top priority should be getting a proper striker and maybe, just maybe, a solid left back — Champions of England🐐💙 (@femaleloyiiso_) May 31, 2021

I think it is about the winner mentality and the experience. Pep often can't do that from the sideline,needs somebody on the pitch. For free i think it is okay. — ModiG (@CarlosGaben) May 31, 2021

While a considerable number of City fans expressed sadness about the implications of the move for the future of England center back John Stones, who has been in fantastic form, they also salivated over the prospect of a partnership between Ramos and breakout star Ruben Dias.

With the World Cup and double-Euros victor also linked to PSG, the City of Manchester Stadium giants are one of the few outfits in a post-Covid landscape that could meet Ramos' wage demands, and will be keeping an eye out for how negotiations with Perez advance.

Perez is reluctant to provide the two-year deal Ramos wants – but City can offer and, according to the rumors, are ready to step in.