‘PSG told me they will make a great team with me and Messi’: Real Madrid ace Sergio Ramos stokes rumor mill as he REJECTS new deal

Sergio Ramos has reportedly indicated he is open to leaving the Bernabeu after rejecting a new deal, claiming that PSG are piecing together a package to tempt the Real Madrid captain and Barcelona's Lionel Messi to Paris.

Ramos's Real Madrid contract is set to expire next summer, meaning that the 34-year-old club legend is eligible to discuss terms with foreign clubs ahead of a potential free transfer when his current deal expires.

Madrid bosses are sweating over the future of their captain and have offered him at least one deal to extend his stay in the Spanish capital but reports from the Spanish programme El Larguero suggest that Ramos has rejected club president Florentino Perez's initial advances, telling him: "I am not accepting the proposal you have made to me… and from now on I will listen to offers."

The Spanish outlet has claimed that a frustrated Ramos attempted to strengthen his negotiation position by telling Perez that he has received firm interest in his services from Mauricio Pochettino's Paris Saint-Germain - who, he says, want to add both Ramos and his Barcelona rival Lionel Messi to their ranks ahead of next season.

"Someone from PSG has told me that they are going to create a great team with me and [Lionel] Messi," he is understood to have told Perez.

Real Madrid are thought to have offered Ramos a three-year deal which would extend his stay at the club past his 37th birthday but an avalanche of reports from La Liga insiders say that the talks remain deadlocked.

The club are thought to have offered Ramos a reduced deal in line with financial restrictions brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic, but Ramos has steadfastly refused a drop in pay.

Also on rt.com Barcelona stand NO CHANCE financially if PSG come calling for Messi, warns presidential candidate

PSG would almost certainly welcome a player of Ramos's caliber with open arms as part of a restructuring at the Ligue 1 champions in which they also want to attract Messi to the club and reunite him with ex-Barca striking colleague Neymar.

Messi is also currently eligible to discuss deals with teams outside of Spain as, in common with Ramos, his contract is set to expire in June.

PSG have been signaled as the favorites to sign Messi should he opt to end his relationship with Barcelona - although Manchester City are thought to have also been keeping a watchful eye.

Should Paris clinch deals for the captains of both Real Madrid and Barcelona ahead of next season, it would represent the biggest transfer coup in the club's brief history - and likely prompt waves of sorrow in Madrid and Barcelona, who would lose their two biggest icons in the process.