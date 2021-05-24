‘It hurts’: Ousted Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos responds to shock omission from Spain Euro 2020 squad

Snubbed Spain and Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has responded to his shock omission from his nation's Euro 2020 squad, reflecting on a "f*cked up few months" that have seen him go trophyless for the first time since 2009/2010.

Spanish head coach Luis Enrique's 24-man list for the postponed tournament was released at midday in the Iberian country.

And despite being allowed a total of 26 players, he opted to hand Ramos his first ever snub from a major tournament since starting to represent the nation on the big stage at Euro 2004.

Simultaneously, the development also marked the first time in La Roja's 100 year history that not a single star from the Bernabeu giants will be present at such a competition of note.

Not long afterwards, Ramos took to social media to address being overlooked by Enrique.

"After a few f*cked-up months and a strange season unlike anything I have experienced in my career comes the Euros," he began, in a message which contained text in Spanish before a watered-down English version.

"I have fought and worked every day, in body and soul, to be able to reach 100% for Real Madrid and the national team, but things don’t always work out the way we’d like.

"It pains me not to have been able to help my team more and not to play for Spain but, in this case, the best thing to do is rest, fully recover and come back next year like we’ve always done," Ramos went on.

"It hurts not to represent your country, but I have to be honest and sincere."

"I wish all my teammates the very best of luck and I hope we have a great Euros," he went on.

"I’ll be another fan cheering on from home.

"A big shout to everyone and Viva Espana and Hala Madrid always!," he signed off, while sharing photos of himself with the iconic trophy after two wins at the continental championships in 2008 and 2012.

Explaining the decision, which has been partly inspired by Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte's switch from France to Spain, Enrique said: "I'd like to send a message to Sergio Ramos, our captain, who is not on the list as he has not been able to compete in the right condition since January, or even train with group."

"I told him by phone last night. It was difficult and tough, but it's best for the team".

While Ramos is obviously affected by being denied the chance to lead his country in hometown Seville for their three Group E games against Sweden, Poland and Slovakia starting June 14, he seems to have taken the news relatively well.

Though at 35 his days at the top level could be numbered, his acceptance of Enrique's plans do not close the door to surpassing the all-time international caps haul of Egypt international Ahmed Hassan on 184.

Currently notching 180 appearances for Spain, Ramos could have achieved this next month had they at least advanced to the quarter-finals.

Yet if returning to peak fitness next term, a good run in the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar will seal his legacy in the record books.