‘It's best for the team’: Spain coach Luis Enrique DROPS captain Sergio Ramos for Euro 2020 in bombshell announcement

Captain and Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos has been snubbed by Spain head coach Luis Enrique and left out of the three-time winners' 24-man squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 championships next month, despite extra allowances.

The bombshell decision was announced on Monday as Enrique revealed his list around midday in the Iberian country.

Thanks to Ramos' omission, there is remarkably not a single player from La Liga and Champions League all-time winners Real Madrid present for the first time in the national team's 100-year history of competing in major tournaments.

BREAKING: Sergio Ramos has been left out of Spain's squad for Euro 2020 🤯 pic.twitter.com/MHQ4ihj1mD — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 24, 2021

For the first time ever, Spain are heading to a major tournament without ANY Real Madrid players in the squad 🤯 pic.twitter.com/I66JDNcLtk — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 24, 2021

An integral part of La Roja's double Euros and World Cup wins in 2008, 2012 and 2010 respectively, Ramos, who has represented his country in every big competition since 2004, has been cut for a number of reasons.

Battling injuries throughout 2021, he has barely featured for Madrid in their failure to clinch domestic and European crowns towards the business end of the season, as Los Blancos finished trophyless for the first time since the 2009-2010 campaign.

Manchester centre-back Aymeric Laporte's quick switch of allegiances from France to Spain has also been a factor, yet Enrique still decided to choose just 24 players despite being allowed 26.

OFFICIAL: Defender Aymeric Laporte is named in Spain’s squad for the Euros—his first call-up after switching nationality from France 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/Z5PT0c9NQm — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 24, 2021

🚨 OFICIAL | ¡¡¡NUESTRA SELECCIÓN!!!🇪🇸 Estos son los 24 futbolistas que defenderán los colores de la @SeFutbol en la #EURO2020.💪🏻 ¡¡Vuestro grito de ánimo será nuestra energía en la lucha por el Campeonato de Europa!!#SomosEspaña#SomosFederaciónpic.twitter.com/KY87e0im3p — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) May 24, 2021

Explaining the decision at a press conference that announced his squad, Enrique remarked: "I'd like to send a message to Sergio Ramos, our captain, who is not on the list as he has not been able to compete in the right condition since January, or even train with group."

"I told him by phone last night. It was difficult and tough, but it's best for the team," he added.

Enrique has already been praised for having the guts to eliminate such a big personality from the picture.

However for Ramos, the move is a hammer blow he will struggle not to take personally.

Luis Enrique "I'd like to send message to Sergio Ramos, our captain, who is not on the list as he has not been able to compete since January in the right condition, or even train with group. I told him by phone last night, it was difficult and tough, but its best for team." — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) May 24, 2021

With Spain's games moved from Bilbao to Seville, he will no longer be able to lead his country out in his hometown against Sweden on June 14, nor in other Group E meetings with Poland and Slovakia that follow on the 19th and 23rd.

Nearing an exit from his club of 15 years, after failing to agree a new contract, Ramos (on 136) may now never get the chance to surpass his former teammate Iker Casillas' all-time caps haul of 167.

This record would not have been broken at the Euros of course. But Enrique, if he stays on for the World Cup in 2022, might stick to his guns and instead bank on the likes of Laporte and youngsters Pau Torres and Eric Garcia heading forward to Qatar.