Zinedine Zidane LEAVES Real Madrid manager’s post with immediate effect – reports

Club legend Zinedine Zidane has left his post as Real Madrid manager 'with immediate' effect, according to reports, following the club's first trophyless season since 2009/2010 where they fell short in both Spain and Europe.

The news was reported as an exclusive from transfer market expert Fabrizio Romano.

Posted online as football fans worldwide enjoyed the Europa League final between Villarreal and Manchester United won by the Spaniards on penalties, it was expected at some point this summer but still caught many off guard.

Exclusive. Zinedine Zidane has decided to LEAVE Real Madrid with immediate effect. ⚪️🚨 #RealMadrid#Zidane — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 26, 2021

Approaching the last day of the season, at what turned out to be his final postmatch press conference before Los Blancos beat the Yellow Submarine 2-1, he replied "Certainly" when asked if the La Liga giants could be a better team with a different coach at the helm.

"I love my players a lot and they've always saved me on the pitch," he added.

"I will always appreciate them. For them to think [good things of me] is very nice."

🚨🎙| Toni Kroos, in his podcast:"Zidane's departure ? It was said he had already announced his departure to the team. That is a real lie. Zizou and I have a relationship in which he would surely have told me." — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) May 26, 2021

On the podcast he hosts with his brother, midfielder Toni Kroos claimed reports that Zidane had already told the squad he was leaving were a "real lie".

"Zizou and I have a relationship in which he would surely have told me," the German insisted.

But it seems that Zidane has indeed taken off without saying his goodbyes, and now ends a second stint as head tactician that was far less fruitful than his first.

Winning three back-to-back Champions League titles from 2016 to 2018, plus one La Liga, two Club World Cups, two UEFA Super Cups and the Spanish Super Copa in his maiden outing, Zidane managed just the La Liga and Super Copa crowns again in a difficult sophomore run.

Possible replacements could include Antonio Conte, who resigned from his Inter Milan job 11 days after leading them to the Serie A title this term, or former Real Madrid players such as Raul, Xabi Alonso, Guti or Fernando Hierro.

If the Old Lady decide to do away with Andre Pirlo, Zidane is a possible hire for Inter's bitter rivals Juventus, where the former Ballon d'Or winner rose to fame in European football before Florentino broke the world transfer record to sign him in 2001.