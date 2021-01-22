Corona blow for Zizou: Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane tests POSITIVE for COVID-19

Real Madrid head coach and French football legend Zinedine Zidane is the latest big name from sport to announce that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

Real Madrid confirmed the news in an official statement on Friday, with the statement simply saying: "Real Madrid announces its coach Zinedine Zidane has tested positive for COVID-19."

The coach, who famously scored twice in the final to help fire France to World Cup glory on home soil in 1998, had already been isolating earlier in January after being identified as a close contact of someone who had tested positive.

It meant that he missed a team training session, but at the time there were no issues over Zidane's own condition.

However, his positive test now changes that fact, and he will miss his side's Liga clash at Alaves on Saturday, which follows his position coming under increasing pressure following a shock elimination to Spanish third division side Alcoyano in the Copa del Rey earlier in the week.

The Spanish giants also sit in second place in La Liga, seven points behind leaders Atletico Madrid, who have a game in hand.

Zidane's assistant, David Bettoni, will take charge of the team at Alaves.

The news of Zidane's positive test follows on the heels of positive tests for midfielders Eden Hazard and Casemiro and defender Eder Militao, who all tested positive earlier in the campaign.