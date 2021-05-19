‘The most INSANE goal I’ve ever seen’: Spurs ace Reguilon left red-faced after INCREDIBLE finish into his own net (VIDEO)

Tottenham defender Sergio Reguilon may well have wished for the ground to swallow him up during his side's game with Aston Villa after he accidentally sliced a volleyed clearance past the despairing grasp of Hugo Lloris.

With the Londoners having grabbed an early lead courtesy of a Steven Bergwijn strike, the unfortunate Spaniard levelled proceedings on 20 minutes when he attempted to hoof away a left flank cross - only for him to slice it off his right foot and into the corner of Lloris' net.

Immediately afterwards the former Real Madrid man sank to his knees and put his head in his hands as the reality of his interjection set in.

Things would quickly go from bad to worse for Tottenham, who are currently being helmed by 29-year-old interim boss Ryan Mason who took the reins at the club following his sacking a month ago today, when Ollie Watkins gave Aston Villa a 2-1 lead just before halftime.

The disgruntled fanbase at the club made their feelings known at the break, too, as they erupted into a chorus of boos - a reaction, most likely, not just to Spurs' tepid performance but also to reports that star player Harry Kane is attempting to engineer a move away from his boyhood club this summer.

The own goal (and what a goal it was!) gives Reguilon the dubious honor of scoring the 1,000th own goal in the history of the Premier League since the very first one was scored by Nottingham Forest 'keeper Mark Crossley all the way back in 1992.

Several fans and media alike took to social media to comment on the unbelievable O.G., with Gary Lineker writing that it was "an absolute worldy from Reguilon".

Another fan said that while they feel for the unfortunate Spaniard, it was still "a quality own goal".

A third wrote that it was "stunning technique to fizz that beyond Lloris".

And if the reaction of the select few who witnessed Reguilon's own goal inside the stadium is anything to go by, he might just have wished that the fans' return to English football stadiums had been delayed by at least another week.