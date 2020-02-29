'There are dark evenings and this is one of them': Grenoble goalkeeper reflects after THROWING the ball into own net (VIDEO)

Brice Maubleu, the hapless goalkeeper of French side Grenoble, has spoken after his catastrophic howler consigned his team to a 2-0 defeat at Caen.

Grenoble custodian Maubleu ended all hopes of his side taking any points from their away trip to Normandy when, inexplicably, his attempt to throw the ball out from his penalty area ended in disaster.

Maubleu didn't release the ball correctly as he threw, and unintentionally hurled the ball toward his own goal.

Realizing his mistake, Maubleu charged after the rolling ball, but was unable to stop it from crossing the line for one of the most bizarre goals scored so far this season.

The goal sent Grenoble to a 2-0 away defeat and left the keeper to ponder a mistake that ended up trending online for all the wrong reasons.

"There are dark evenings and this is one of them," he admitted to reporters after the game

"On the goal, I wanted to quickly set Jérôme (Mombris) away, but I saw that he was not looking at me so I revised my decision and then the ball left my hands, a bit like what happened to (Marseille goalkeeper Steve) Mandanda.

"This happens sometimes and people think that it can’t possibly happen to others. In the end, I play the ball thinking that all was still ok but apparently the ball had already gone in.

"I am disappointed because it gave our opponent a two-goal lead. I will have to quickly get back working and move on because it will likely do the rounds on social media.

"The goalkeeper position is exposed and there are risks. After that, I was back in my match and made saves even though those won’t be remembered."

The goal evoked memories of Mandanda's error eight years ago, when his attempted throw appeared to stick in his glove before dropping perfectly for Valencienne's Foued Kadir during a Ligue 1 match.