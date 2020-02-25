Blooper of the year! Calamitous Paraguayan goalkeeper goes viral as he dribbles ball into own goal (VIDEO)

General Diaz goalkeeper Gustavo Serdan had a day to forget during his team's 1-1 draw with Guairena FC in the Paraguayan top flight after he accidentally sent the ball into his own net while trying to dribble past an opponent.

After receiving a backpass from teammate Álvaro Campuzano, Serdan attempted to deceive Guairena forward Santiago Salcedo by dribbling past him in his own six-yard box but the gamble most certainly didn't pay off.

The move - apparently designed to engineer more space for him to pick out a teammate - backfired spectacularly as he tripped over the ball and sent it trickling over his own goal line.

EL BLOOPER DEL AÑO |Gustavo Serdán, arquero de General Díaz, se complicó solito tras la presión de Santiago Salcedo y pasó esto... pic.twitter.com/9ushknZaDx — Walter Estigarribia (@Estigarribiapy_) February 25, 2020

The modern goalkeeper nowadays has to have more to his game than simply being a capable shot-stopper, as shown by the success of the likes of Manuel Neuer, Liverpool's Alisson and Manchester City net-minder Ederson - all of whom are more than capable with the ball at their feet.

Gustavo Serdan? Well, it appears that there is a reason as to why he isn't an outfield player. His blushes were saved by teammate Diego Vera who scored an equalizer to settle the scores at 1-1 after 90 minutes.

We suspect, though, that the next time a backpass is played in Serdan's direction he will put his foot through the ball at the earliest possible opportunity.