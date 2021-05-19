Man United star Shaw vows to help fan ‘threatened with THREE-YEAR BAN’ for throwing protest scarf at England defender (VIDEO)

Manchester United's Luke Shaw has sprung to the defence of a fan who threw a scarf over him during Tuesday's 1-1 draw with Fulham after club officials reportedly threatened the supporter with a three-year ban.

Shaw promised on Twitter to "sort it out" after United supporter Shaun Logan was ejected from Old Trafford for supposedly throwing the green and gold scarf.

The colours have come to be a symbol of fans' antipathy towards its US-based owners, the Glazer family – whose leadership of the club has again been placed under the microscope following their association with the failed European Super League proposal.

So the lad who threw the scarf to Luke Shaw got made to leave Old Trafford by the stewards and told he could face a 3 year ban from Old Trafford. #GlazersOutpic.twitter.com/Yf7HoW0ZFQ — @ManUnited_Now (@ManUnited_Now) May 19, 2021

Tuesday's Premier League fixture was the first to be played with fans inside Old Trafford this season, with 10,000 supporters granted permission to come into the stadium just weeks after fans invaded the famous stadium prompting the postponement of a game with Liverpool. Further unrest occurred outside the ground and in Manchester city center.

Logan, who says that he has already paid for a trip to Gdansk to attend Manchester United's Europa League Final against Villarreal next week, claimed on Twitter afterwards that he was warned by stewards that he is facing a three-year ban from attending games at Old Trafford, but said that his gesture wasn't intended to be aggressive.

Was thrown to Luke in a good manner. Nothing aggressive. Was told by the Stewards I’m facing a 3 year ban. All paid up for Gdańsk next week and this looks like it could be the end of the road for me. Was a peaceful gesture that was taken out of context. Luke shaw laughed...🇾🇪 https://t.co/oboyPBKjB5 — Shaun Logan (@shaunlogan10) May 18, 2021

Luke Shaw taking a corner in front of me with a green and gold scarf behind him.Powerful. pic.twitter.com/CLo4b6dHZQ — Alexei (@MUFC_redarmy99) May 18, 2021

I understand completely, first match back at old Trafford , emotions are high. I know there was nothing aggressive towards what you did. I will try my best to speak with someone and sort it out 👍🏽 — Luke Shaw (@LukeShaw23) May 18, 2021

"Was thrown to Luke in a good manner," wrote Logan. "Nothing aggressive. Was told by the Stewards I’m facing a 3 year ban. All paid up for Gdańsk next week and this looks like it could be the end of the road for me. Was a peaceful gesture that was taken out of context. Luke Shaw laughed."

England international fullback Shaw noted Logan's message on Twitter and responded to the supporter to say that he knew that there was no malicious intent in throwing the scarf, and promised to "speak with someone" to address the potential ban.

"I understand completely, first match back at old Trafford, emotions are high," Shaw wrote. "I know there was nothing aggressive towards what you did. I will try my best to speak with someone and sort it out."

Logan has also been backed by Manchester United's independent supporters liaison officer as Ian Stirling, who also sits on the Manchester United Supporters Trust, said that Logan will likely be cleared and any potential ban dismissed when the club investigates the issue.

"In the strictest technicality, a missile was thrown on the pitch," Stirling told Sky Sports. "It's a scarf, it's not going to injure anyone.

"We've been able to assist this morning. Shaun was concerned he wouldn't be able to go to the final in Gdansk. We've sorted that now, he's going to be able to go and we will assist him all the way along in terms of the appeal process and we're confident of a positive outcome."

Manchester United had previously said that they will work alongside Greater Manchester Police to identify any supporters who engaged in illegal or dangerous activity during the recent Old Trafford protests.

The club pledged to punish, and possibly hand out bans, to anyone found to have engaged in wrongdoing - but also said that they have no interest in punishing supporters who peacefully protest.