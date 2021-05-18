‘Goal of the season’: Cavani wows with SENSATIONAL strike from distance in first Man Utd game with fans since pandemic (VIDEO)

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
18 May, 2021 18:23
Edinson Cavani scored an incredible goal in front of fans at Old Trafford. © Reuters / Twitter
Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani scored a sensational lob in Manchester United's Premier League clash against Fulham on Tuesday dubbed the 'goal of the season', yet VAR controversy triggered debate as to whether it was legal.

The goal occurred within the first quarter of an hour of the match, which was played in front of a lucky 10,000 fans.

Given this is the first time that supporters have been allowed into Old Trafford since a Manchester derby against City in March 2020, Cavani has also never played in front of Red Devils enthusiasts since joining on a free from PSG. 

But boy did he give them something to think about.

Hovering around the halfway line, the Copa America winner was picked out by a David de Gea pass that also went through Bruno Fernandes.

Running between two defenders that gave him acres of space, the veteran then let off a ripping lob from a good 30-40 yards out that former PSG teammate Alphonse Areola had no chance with.

Running over to a revved up crowd, Cavani slid on his knees in celebration and was mobbed by teammates.

Those present in the terraces honored him with a standing ovation, and the wonderstrike and its reception were confirmation that 'El Matador' was right to recently extend terms until the end of next season.

Now scoring as many Premier League goals (10) as compatriot flop Diego Forlan, yet in fewer than 37 games, Cavani performed the rare feat of becoming a fan favorite despite them never laying eyes on him at the Theatre of Dreams until now.

When it appeared as though he was close to a return to South America to join Argentine giants Boca Juniors, they pleaded with him to stay and a deal was then hashed out with United.

Football lovers also took to social media to heap praise on the goal, with one user noting "What a way to hype up the crowd" alongside a string of flame emojis.

"Magical" another dubbed the effort, as someone else said Cavani is "making the Premier League look easy".

"This guy is trouble," it was also said.

However for every admirer, there was a detractor crying offside.

Stats sites credited De Gea as the fourth Manchester United goalkeeper to notch an assist, but in this case it would have made Cavani, who was already in Fulham's half when the Spaniard launched his pass, in an illegal position.

VAR decided that Fernandes' touch was enough to allow the goal to stand, though, which still confused onlookers.

In any event, it will now take its special place in club history

