‘Jake Paul Go Home’: YouTube boxing siblings ENRAGE locals in Puerto Rico by ‘endangering turtles’ with beach buggy stunt (VIDEO)

YouTube prankster turned boxer Jake Paul is currently under investigation in Puerto Rico after riding a motorized vehicle across a protected beach in the Caribbean isle and posting footage of the incident on social media.

TMZ reported news of the Paul brothers' latest scandal on Saturday, and later managed to get hold of a statement from the US-owned territory's Department of Natural and Environmental Resources Secretary Rafael Marchago.

Since purchasing a $10 million beachfront mansion earlier this year, the Paul brothers have been based in Puerto Rico with Logan moving his Maverick Clothing business there.

"I thought it was more third-world than I suspected, so I went out there to scout it and I just fell in love with it," he revealed in February.

It is Nesting season for Sea Turtles in Puerto Rico and Jake Paul is treating our beaches like a playground. These are federally protected wildlife species. This is illegal. https://t.co/efZmmqbVNt — paolette (@deviIette) May 13, 2021

Yet checking out the sand and ocean near to their palace in Dorado, which is not far from the capital San Juan, has landed the pair in hot water.

Foolishly posting the video to social media, Jake has fallen foul of the authorities even though it appears Floyd Mayweather opponent Logan appears to be behind the wheel of a golf cart.

Realizing his error, Jake quickly took the clip down.

But it was too little too late as an investigation has already been launched by the local Department of Natural and Environmental Resources.

"I have ordered an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the use of two motor vehicles on beaches that are presumed to be in Puerto Rico," confirmed its head Rafael Marchago in a statement.

Jake Paul has been living in Puerto Rico what, two months? And he’s already in trouble for driving a motor vehicle on a beach, which is a) illegal, and more importantly, b) dangerous to nesting turtles. https://t.co/ixAIpcyYaypic.twitter.com/azvxPZUxB9 — Natalia Rodríguez Medina Cabeza de Gallina (@nataliarodmed) May 14, 2021

"Some media have published today a video of the influencer Jake Paul in a motor vehicle on the beach, an activity which is prohibited, apart from [for] law enforcement agencies.

"Although the video does not establish where or when it was carried out, the DNER reminds citizens that this type of activity is prohibited by law to protect the environment and the species that can nest or live on the beaches.

"Those who violate the law face fines and other penalties, if applicable," it concluded.

Jake & Paul are funny af but the Puerto Ricans don’t want them there bro. they’re riding large vehicles through the beach in heavy turtle season — Gain Mutuals F4F (@NoTxTucker) May 14, 2021

As the furor escalated, TMZ managed to contact sources close to the brothers who claimed that Jake "meant absolutely no harm or malice with his beach cruising escapade".

Insisting that they did not see any signs indicating there were turtles in the area, or that the sea creatures were in the middle of nesting season, Jake pleaded ignorance and that he would have never gone out in the vehicles had he known.

The sources additionally alleged that Jake saw others driving across the sand that day, which gave him courage to do likewise without "realizing there was a bigger issue at hand".

"Jake is a huge animal lover and would never intentionally do anything to harm any species out there," it was stated, and he has also reportedly shown a willingness to work alongside local authorities "to help protect and preserve important beachfront in the area".

Is there a better metaphor for PR- US relations than Logan and Jake Paul driving golf carts “possibly” over turtle’s nests in Dorado? 😑 — 🔮Rosa is Busy 🔮🇵🇷🏳️‍🌈 (@sodapopcomics) May 14, 2021

The locals are far from impressed, though, and the hashtag #JakePaulGoHome trended across social media.

"So, Jake Paul recorded himself riding a car on a beach (which is illegal, especially since it’s the time of year when turtles make their nests)," one commented.

"I’m so sick and tired of these colonialists coming over and acting like they’re gods who [can] do whatever they want."

"A big f*ck you to Jake Paul for being an absolute f*cking moron and doing this, possibly destroying turtle nests during turtle nesting season. Gringo cabrón [foreign b*stard]," scathed another.

One person said “ it is nesting season for turtles in Puerto Rico and Jake Paul is treating our beaches like a playground.” pic.twitter.com/zKyvtqWYWB — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) May 13, 2021

"This is what frustrates us the most," began one more tired party.

"They treat the whole island like a resort."

"White people destroy our ecosystem. Take our land. Take our money," it was concluded.

"I don't think it's right what they're doing either but that was a pretty racist statement to make not all white people are privilege and behave this way," came one reply to that outburst.

I don't think it's right what they're doing either but that was a pretty racist statement to make not all white people are privilege and behave this way — Bob abbott (@bobabbott50_bob) May 14, 2021

Rather than just helping out protecting the beaches, though, it seems the Paul brothers might be better off selling up and leaving Puerto Rico altogether.