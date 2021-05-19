Paige VanZant husband admits bare-knuckle debut was ‘hard to watch’ as combat queen eyes rematch with Rachael Ostovich (PHOTOS)

Austin Vanderford, the husband of combat sports sensation Paige VanZant, admits that her unsuccessful bare-knuckle debut this year was difficult to watch but says that he was 'proud' of her efforts despite defeat to Britain Hart.

Sports Illustrated pinup VanZant was defeated by Hart after five furious rounds in her February debut with upstart fight league Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship as part of their KnuckleMania event - but despite her unsuccessful debut, Vanderford says that his other half is primed for success in her new sport of choice.

"It honestly felt like an MMA fight," Undefeated Bellator welterweight Vanderford told MMA Fighting of VanZant's debut fight with the organization.

"Of course, there’s a little more at stake with the damage and it being a new venture, and whatnot. I was extremely proud, especially her last round I thought she really turned it on and it kind of showed what she can go forward and do in the fights to come.

"More than anything, her spirit wasn’t broken. We learned from it and there was definitely a learning curve.

"One of the biggest advantages in bare knuckle is just the experience, going in there and doing it because it’s different than what we’ve grown accustomed to...

"But I’m really confident, excited for her next fight and I was extremely proud."

VanZant is currently linked to a June or July fight with fellow fight siren and recent BKFC signing Rachael Ostovich, in what would be a rematch of a January 2019 UFC bout between the two which marked VanZant's final victory under the UFC banner.

Vanderford says that the lessons learned in his partner's first bare-knuckle fight will serve her well in future contests.

"Of course we were both bummed out [about the result]," Vanderford said.

"It felt like it was a fight she could win but going into it, Britain had the experience over her – I think it was her fourth or fifth fight – and it just was a big eye-opener.

"Even just the round lengths being so short, and just knowing how much we could put on the gas pedal from the opening minutes to the rest of the fight.

"But it was kind of hard to watch, for sure."

Reports following VanZant's loss earlier this year suggested that the 27-year-old had briefly considered retirement before she eventually opted to redouble her focus on her combat career – the efforts of which Vanderford says will be obvious the next time she sets foot in the BKFC ring.

Also on rt.com From bare knuckle to baring all: Fight queen VanZant showcases sizzling curves in promo video for OnlyFans-style website (PHOTOS)

"She’s a fighter, man,” Vanderford noted. "She’s tough, despite what a lot of people think. She’s tough, and that’s the biggest thing. She’s ready to get back after it, and she’s excited for the next fight for sure."

Vanderford, meanwhile, who is currently 10-0 in his professional mixed martial arts career, is set for a stern test of his own credentials this week when he takes on the 9-1 Fabian Edwards – brother of UFC welterweight contender Leon – at Bellator MMA's event in Connecticut on Friday.