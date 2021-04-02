From bare knuckle to baring all: Fight queen VanZant showcases sizzling curves in promo video for OnlyFans-style website (PHOTOS)

Ex-UFC stunner and bare knuckle newcomer Paige VanZant has left little to the imagination in a brand new video she has posted to her 2.8 million Instagram fans showcasing the steamy subscriber-only content on her new fan site.

The 27-year-old, who was defeated on her Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) debut by Britain Hart last month, has eschewed the traditional route taken by many of her former female colleagues in the UFC who have launched OnlyFans pages in a bid to bolster their earnings.

Instead, the American has launched her own subscription-based website in which fans are treated to daily steamy snaps of the combat queen.

The website, which costs $9.99 per month to sign up to, has led to a surge in interest in the fighter, whose Instagram page regularly features skimpy pictures of the former UFC star in various states of undress.

But if any of her fans are looking for something just a bit more revealing, it comes at a price.

And in case some of VanZant's supporters weren't exactly sure what they were signing up to, a video posted to her Instagram revealed all – well, most of it.

"Thank you all so much for you support on my fan site," wrote VanZant alongside the clip.

"I am having so much fun chatting with you all and sharing sexy content with my sexy fans. I won’t go into detail with what all goes on – but if you're curious, click that link in my bio and find out for yourself."

The brief video shows the sultry star in heels and a skimpy gold dress before she poses by a pool and in a revealing pink bikini. It also shows VanZant dancing, shadow-boxing and wearing a crown.

VanZant is one of several examples of fighters who have succeeded in turning ring fame into a successful modeling career.

She has previously appeared in the pages of the famous Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition – and has said that she makes more income posting snaps to social media than she made during her six-year tenure with the UFC.

She later described her Sports Illustrated cameo as "the pinnacle of my modeling career thus far."

VanZant's extracurricular income comes as the fight league she represents, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, announced plans to become the first major combat sports promotion to launch a pension plan for their fighters.

"Our fighters are the most important asset of the company," said BKFC chief David Feldman. "We want to ensure that they are compensated not only on the night of the fight but also looked after in retirement. For each BKFC fight, money will be placed in a pension account for them to draw on upon retirement.

"BKFC is the hottest, fastest growing and most exciting sport in the world and we want to ensure that our fighters are taken care of in every possible way."

VanZant's burgeoning modeling empire, though, suggests that she most likely won't have to lean too heavily on the bare knuckle pension fund so long as her legions of fans are content in sending her 10 bucks every month.