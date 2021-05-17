‘He knew he wouldn’t have a scratch on him’: Boxing star Canelo ties knot with stunning partner just ONE WEEK after Saunders fight

Boxing fans have hailed the confidence of Mexican pound-for-pound king Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez after he wed partner Fernanda Gomez just one week after battering Billy Joe Saunders in their world title unifier.

Alvarez shattered Saunders’ right eye socket with a devastating uppercut in the eighth round of their contest in front of 73,000 fans in Texas on May 8, forcing the Brit to quit on his stool as the Mexican added the WBO super-middleweight title to his WBC and WBA belts.

Apparently certain that he would emerge from the contest unscathed, Canelo had booked his wedding with lover Gomez for just one week later – with the WBO offering their congratulations on Instagram.

“The WBO Family wishes lots of love and happiness to the recently married couple, Unified WBO Super Middleweight Champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Fernanda Gomez,” wrote the organization, sharing a couple of the newlyweds kissing.

Elsewhere online, images and footage have circulated of the lavish beach bash which was reportedly held at the exclusive Punta de Mita peninsula in the Mexican state of Nayrit, and was subject to Covid protocols.

Some clips show Canelo and Gomez dancing, with music said to have been provided by Chilean singer Mon Laferte.

Neither Alvarez, 30, nor Gomez gave any indication of the lavish nuptials on their social media accounts, although in the case of the boxer that is perhaps unsurprising as he rarely gives glimpses into his personal life.

The Mexican ring star is believed to have been dating social media personality Gomez – who boasts 450,000 Instagram followers – for around three years and the pair have a daughter together.

Fans congratulated the couple but also noted how immaculate Canelo appeared just one week after his scrap with the previously unbeaten Saunders, who was forced to undergo emergency surgery in the aftermath of his brutal defeat.

“Canelo was so confident in beating BJS he had his wedding booked a week after,” joked one fan in the replies to the post by the WBO.

“Canelo booked his wedding a week after the fight… confident he wouldn’t have a scratch on him,” wrote another fan on Twitter.

Alvarez is said to have pocketed as much as $35 million for his night’s work against Saunders, later calling it “easy money.”

Next up could be a clash for undisputed super-middleweight status with America’s Caleb Plant, owner of the IBF title – the only belt that Alvarez doesn’t hold at 168 lbs.

With his stoppage of Saunders, the Mexican four-weight world champion improved his staggering ring record to 56 wins in 59 fights, with his only loss remaining a majority decision defeat to Floyd Mayweather back in 2013.