WATCH: Behind scenes footage shows playful Canelo posing and boasting of ‘easy money’ after hospitalizing Billy Joe Saunders

Footage has revealed Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez crowing about “easy money” for his night’s work after stopping Britain's Billy Joe Saunders in their world title fight in front of 73,000 fans in Texas at the weekend.

A clip posted by broadcasters DAZN show Alvarez meeting promoter Eddie Hearn backstage after the fight, with the Mexican in high spirits after seeing Saunders forced to quit on his stool before the ninth round of their contest.

“September, or maybe we go June…,” Hearn is heard telling Alvarez as the promoter already appears to be pitching dates for the Mexican’s next potential victim.

“My friend, with all my respect, I told you, easy money. It is what it is,” Alvarez replies.

The pair then clasp hands as Hearn says: “Unbelievable night, crazy. You were so excited you stayed on the stage too long with your music.

“It was cool, because the last part of your ring walk was just ‘Canelo, Canelo’,” Hearn added.

The Mexican had enjoyed fervent support from the crowd at the AT&T Stadium for a fight which took place amid a weekend of Cinco de Mayo celebrations.

“You heard all the people singing,” an excited Alvarez added to Hearn.

The Mexican star is said to have pocketed at least $15 million for this night's work on Saturday which could rise to as much as $35 million when the PPV money is added. Saunders will get a guaranteed $3.5 million, which could double with additional income.

The 30-year-old star was also seen thrusting his hips as he posed for promotional post-fight photos.

For beaten rival Saunders, 31, the night ended very differently as he was transported to a Dallas hospital, where he underwent surgery on Sunday for a fractured orbital bone and broken cheek.

Saunders – who headed into the contest with Alvarez unbeaten in 30 fights as a professional – updated fans on Monday, writing: “Broken eye socket and broken cheek bone in three places. Operation yesterday all went well.

“You win some, you lose some. Didn’t feel out of my league but got caught with a good shot and couldn’t see.”

“[Trainer] Ben [Davison] got the corner to pull it. Thank you to all who watched. I’ll be back, God bless you all.”

Canelo had sealed Saunders’ right eye shut with a vicious uppercut in the eighth round which caused instant swelling and led to the Mexican immediately raising his arms in the ring in the realization that he had landed a decisive shot.

The Mexican claimed Saunders’ WBO super-middleweight title to add to his WBC and WBA belts, and is next eyeing a crack at America’s Caleb Plant – holder of the IBF 168 lbs crown – to unify the division.

Canelo had been ahead on all three scorecards at the time of his stoppage over Saunders, although the Brit earned plaudits for maintaining a foothold in the fight until he was rocked by the uppercut that smashed his eye socket and rendered him unable to continue.

The Mexican pound-for-pound king has won 56 of his 59 professional contests, with his sole defeat remaining a majority decision loss to Floyd Mayweather in 2013.